Japan urges 'appropriate response' from S Korea over wartime issues

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday called for an "appropriate response" from Seoul to resolve bilateral disputes over wartime compensation in his first contact with his South Korean counterpart.
Hayashi, who took office last month, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui Yong agreed to promote dialogue to restore a "healthy relationship," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Sunday.
The two held a brief conversation on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministerial meeting in Liverpool, England. They also confirmed cooperation along with mutual ally the United States to deal with North Korea, which has resumed ballistic missile tests.
Tokyo-Seoul relations deteriorated sharply in late 2018 after South Korea's top court ordered a Japanese company to pay damages for forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.
Japan maintains the issue of compensation was settled "completely and finally" by a 1965 bilateral agreement that provided South Korea with financial assistance, and has called on the administration of President Moon Jae In to resolve the issue.
The countries are also at odds over the issue of "comfort women," a euphemism for women from the peninsula and elsewhere who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels.© KYODO
Simian Lane
My eyes are red reading this endless dispute. The war dead are long gone, yet we should still endure this according to some, generations and generations and generations after. What’s the point now? The kids today are driving to the convenience store in K cars buying desserts, interested in gender and video games. It’s an unrecognizable language. Leave them be.
P. Smith
Japan should start acting in accordance with its apologies. We all know that if you apologize for punching them in the face and then punch them in the stomach, you’re apology was worthless.
Coffee
Japan has repeatedly apologized and paid for its war crimes, while the Moon administration dissolved the comfort women fund that Japan started, threatened to pull out of GSOMIA, and lied about consulting the US.
South Korea needs to stop blaming Japan and indoctrinating its children to hate Japan. This is the country where people set themselves on fire at protests, children drew pictures of Japan being nuked, gas stations refused to refuel Japanese cars, and a district tried to put stickers in classrooms saying “This device was made by a war criminal”. As a child, I grew up with my own parents constantly reminding me of what Japan did eighty years ago as if it happened yesterday.
The hypocrisy, self-victimization, and self-righteousness make me ashamed to be Korean.
Good
Everyone involved should claim victim status and scream until everyone sees things their way.
