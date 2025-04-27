Japan, Vietnam to launch foreign, defense dialogue framework

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, second right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second left, attend a meeting at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday.

The leaders of Japan and Vietnam agreed Monday to establish a vice-ministerial-level foreign affairs and defense dialogue framework and work toward defense equipment and technology collaboration as they face China's increasing military presence.

In a joint press release issued after talks in Hanoi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh also pledged to maintain and enhance multilateral free trade in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff moves.

The two nations affirmed that they will hold the first meeting of their vice-ministerial "two-plus-two" security dialogue, designed to strengthen their "strategic communication," this year in Japan, the outcome document said.

With Japan inclined to add Vietnam to a list of eligible defense equipment recipients under a program aimed at helping like-minded countries to boost their security capabilities, Hanoi will seek aid as needed, it said.

The move could make Vietnam the fourth recipient of Japan's Official Security Assistance scheme, which started in 2023, among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations following the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

"As an invaluable partner of Vietnam, Japan will walk together with Vietnam into a new era," Ishiba said at a joint press appearance with Chinh after the talks, adding that the two had "constructive discussions" on the Official Security Assistance issue.

Children wave the flags of Vietnam and Japan ahead of a welcome ceremony for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday. Image: Luong Thai Linh/Pool via AP

At the outset of the meeting, Chinh told Ishiba that his visit is "very meaningful" not only for Vietnam-Japan relations but also for the "peace and stability of this region and the world."

The two nations also agreed to collaborate on beefing up Vietnam's maritime security capabilities.

On the economic front, Ishiba and Chinh confirmed their nations will explore the possibility of cooperation in fields including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, while promoting decarbonization and digitalization efforts, the press release said.

Japan has been ramping up security ties with ASEAN states in recent years as China intensifies its military activities in the resource-rich South China Sea, home to one of the world's busiest maritime sea lanes.

Vietnam and other ASEAN members like the Philippines have overlapping claims with China in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in full.

Japan's Official Security Assistance program helps developing countries strengthen their defense capabilities in areas such as maritime and aerial surveillance, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, by providing patrol and rescue boats and monitoring radars among other support.

China has been deepening economic ties with many ASEAN members such as through its signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, with President Xi Jinping visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia earlier this month.

The summit meeting took place at a time when the global landscape appears increasingly uncertain in the wake of Trump's rapidly changing tariff policies and the escalating trade war between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.

U.S. "reciprocal tariffs," or country-specific duties, were set at 46 percent for Vietnam and 24 percent for Japan, although the levies have been partly suspended. Ishiba said at the press appearance that Japan will "earnestly listen" to Vietnam on the matter.

The Japanese prime minister arrived in Vietnam on Sunday, his third visit to Southeast Asia since taking office in October. Later Monday, Ishiba will also meet with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the National Assembly, respectively.

Ishiba will leave for the Philippines on Tuesday morning for talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before returning to Japan on Wednesday.

