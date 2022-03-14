Japanese abductees' families ask U.S. envoy to help resolve issue

Families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s asked U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Monday to help resolve the longstanding issue, saying little time is left for the aging relatives.

Twelve members of the families' group pleaded their case in the roughly one-hour meeting at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo, with Emanuel vowing continued U.S. support in resolving the issue, according to the Japanese government.

"I asked that strong sanctions on North Korea will not be eased," Takuya Yokota, who heads the group, told reporters after the meeting.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who also attended the meeting as the Cabinet minister in charge of the abduction issue, said he asked the ambassador to convey their message to President Joe Biden.

Yokota asked for a meeting with Biden when he visits Japan, possibly in the first half of this year, and Matsuno said the Japanese government will make efforts to realize it.

"We will work closely with the United States and other countries involved and do everything in realizing the return of all the abduction victims as soon as possible without missing a single chance," Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

The meeting followed a memorial gathering held Saturday for Shigeo Iizuka, who died in December at the age of 83 after serving for 14 years as the head of the families' group. Iizuka's younger sister Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korea in 1978, and North Korea says she died in a traffic accident.

Iizuka was succeeded by Yokota, a younger brother of abductee Megumi Yokota who was kidnapped while on her way home from school at 13 in 1977. Yokota's father and the first leader of the families' group, Shigeru Yokota, died in June 2020 at the age of 87 without ever being reunited with Megumi.

North Korea claims Megumi died by suicide.

The past abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents has been a major stumbling block for normalizing diplomatic ties between Tokyo and Pyongyang, along with the country's nuclear and missile development.

The Japanese government officially lists 17 citizens as having been abducted by North Korea and suspects Pyongyang's involvement in other disappearances of Japanese nationals.

Of the 17, five were repatriated in 2002 following then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visit to North Korea. While Japan continues to seek the return of the remaining 12, North Korea maintains that eight have died and the other four never entered the country.

© KYODO