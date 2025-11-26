Mayor to resign over repeated hotel visits with senior city official

The mayor of Maebashi, the capital city of Gunma Prefecture in eastern Japan, on Tuesday tendered her resignation after her repeated hotel visits with a senior city official, assembly members said.

Akira Ogawa had long rejected calls from city assembly members to resign, saying that she did not have an affair with the official, who is married. But she made an about-face on Tuesday, submitting a letter of resignation, effective Thursday, to the chairperson of the city assembly, according to the members.

The city council was due to vote on a no-confidence motion against Ogawa, 42, on Thursday, but its steering committee will discuss what to do following the mayor's decision.

According to the local election board, a mayoral election must be held within 51 days of it receiving a notification from the chairperson of the assembly.

"I made the decision after thinking about this a lot," Ogawa said on X. "I've concluded that it's best to leave the mayorship at this time and take responsibility for my own action."

The mayor, who has signaled she will run in a new election if one is called, also asked voters to stand by her in running the city.

Ogawa has admitted that she went to hotels with the official more than 10 times since around February. While city assembly members repeatedly urged her to quit and seek a fresh mandate, she did not budge, expressing her desire to stay on even if it meant taking a 50 percent cut in her pay.

She said in a separate social media post earlier Tuesday, "I love Maebashi so much," with a photo of the prefectural and city government offices.

The lawyer-turned-politician, the first female mayor since the city was established in 1892, took office last year after defeating by a wide margin the incumbent backed by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party.

The city has received over 10,000 phone calls over the scandal, including complaints.

