Kishida cabinet's approval rate at 55%: poll

The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's newly launched cabinet stands at 55.7 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Tuesday, suggesting the public have mixed feelings on the new leader heading into a general election this month.

The result compares with an approval rating of 66.4 percent for the cabinet of the previous premier, Yoshihide Suga, upon its formation in September last year.

Regarding Kishida's economic policies -- he has promised to implement a "new capitalism" that boosts growth and redistributes the fruits of that success to the middle class -- 46.6 percent of respondents said they are hopeful while 46.9 percent said they are not.

The disapproval rating for Kishida's cabinet was 23.7 percent, compared with 16.2 percent for Suga's cabinet at the beginning.

The nationwide telephone survey was conducted over two days after Kishida was elected prime minister by both chambers of parliament on Monday.

Approval ratings tend to be high at the inception of a cabinet as the public have high expectations of a new lineup.

Suga eventually saw the figure fall to 31.8 percent amid criticism of the government's COVID-19 response, leading him to resign after just over a year in office.

In the latest survey, 69.7 percent of respondents said they want a change from the policies of Suga and his predecessor Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who held power from 2012 to 2020.

© KYODO