Kishida to create new ministerial post for economic security

Prospective Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to create a new ministerial post for economic security in a veiled counter to alleged technology theft by China, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Kishida, who will launch his cabinet after being elected prime minister at the start of an extraordinary Diet session Monday, is also considering appointing a prime ministerial advisor on the issue, the sources said.
It was not immediately known who will take up the post, but the new minister is expected to craft a national strategy designed to block a technology drain from the country.
Kishida plans to offer ministerial posts to education minister Koichi Hagiuda, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, all senior lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in a new cabinet, according to political sources.
Kishida, who is on course to take up the premiership after winning the LDP presidential election Wednesday, also plans to retain transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, a lawmaker belonging to Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, the sources said.
Separately, Kishida is considering giving ministerial posts to five LDP lawmakers -- Satoshi Ninoyu, Kozaburo Nishime, Shinsuke Suematsu, Yasushi Kaneko and Shigeyuki Goto.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Saturday with Hirokazu Matsuno, a former education minister who Kishida has decided to name his chief cabinet secretary, and other aides at the LDP headquarters, the new leader said he plans to finalize the cabinet lineup on Sunday.
He is also set to name Shunichi Suzuki, a former environment minister, as finance minister and retain Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister.
Kishida plans to name Daishiro Yamagiwa, a former deputy trade minister, as either economic and fiscal policy minister or minister of economy, trade and industry, as well.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Because the Chinese take Japanese pie in the sky ideas was and make money, selling goods to American
Alan Harrison
Japan really does feel threatened and really does fear China.
klausdorth
Oh yes, what a great start.
Another ministerial post for just another buddy.
As if there wasn't enough "waste" already.
How about cutting down some of those "cushy seats" to safe some tax payer's money instead.
A new man ..... same old ideas!
sakurasuki
It's not technology theft, Japan lack innovation and unable to keep up to the rest of the world.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2011/01/23/commentary/is-galapagos-thinking-japan-back-at-its-evolutionary-dead-end/
also less and less engineers
https://www.nytimes.com/2008/05/17/business/worldbusiness/17engineers.html
JeffLee
An entire new ministry, eh? That sounds pretty severe.
voiceofokinawa
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is reported to be steaming mad with the new lineup of LDP personnel that Kishida has announced, even saying that's not "an Abe puppet government". He wants Sanae Takaichi, his faithful protegee and an ultra-conservative, to be installed as Secretary General and eventually Prime Minister (Daily Gendai Digital: 10/2/2021) .
kurisupisu
More jobs for the boys and less for the plebs…
James
This is the most honest JT has been for months regarding the government. about time.
LOL, Abe plans a comeback he doesn't care about Sanae Takaichi he just stepped down to remove thoughts of a dictatorship.
Yrral
What Japanese do good,is build train station,but do not make it easy for Japanese to catch them
Cricky
The puppet master pretends he is angry because he says his puppet is chewing through the strings? I don’t think so. After seeing the cabinet stacked with puppet masters supporters. Smoke and mirrors and nothing for the public but more pain to support big business. How about a cabinet position dedicated to improving the public’s lives.
proxy
Japan ranks second in patents for person after South Korea. Defending that intellectual property is vital to the economy of Japan.