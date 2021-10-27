Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida urges gov't panel to craft proposals for 'new capitalism' soon

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he instructed a government economic policy panel to compile "urgent proposals" by early November to flesh out his signature "new capitalism" vision.

The proposals will include promoting the development of advanced technologies for digitalization and decarbonization and economic security issues, including securing semiconductor supplies as "top priorities," Kishida told the panel's first meeting.

"We shared the view of aiming to improve productivity through growth strategies and increase the levels of people's income through redistribution of the fruits" of that growth, Kishida said, repeating his mantra of creating "the virtuous cycle of growth and distribution."

The request comes as a debate over economic stimulus has been heating up among political parties vying for support in Sunday's general election.

Economic and fiscal policy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa told a press conference after the meeting that the proposals will be reflected in an economic package that Kishida plans to compile if his party, as expected, wins a majority in the election for the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament.

The prime minister has vowed an economic package worth "tens of trillions of yen," or hundreds of billion dollars, to support the coronavirus pandemic-hit economy.

As the head of the panel, Kishida, along with 15 business leaders, researchers and his Cabinet, will discuss policy measures for economic growth and redistribution of wealth under his "new capitalism" policy.

The panel will focus on issues such as expanding the middle-class through wage hikes and improving working conditions for nonregular employees and freelancers, as Kishida pledged when being inaugurated as prime minister on Oct. 4.

The 15 members include seven women, differentiating it from the now-defunct growth strategy panel set up by Kishida's predecessor Yoshihide Suga, where just two women out of eight private sector experts were included.

Among the seven are Tomoko Yoshino, the first-ever female chief of the nation's largest labor organization Rengo, who took the post early this month, and Yumiko Murakami, former head of the Tokyo office of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The panel aims to conclude discussions by June next year, in time for them to be reflected in its annual economic policy guideline for the next fiscal year, a government official told reporters.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog