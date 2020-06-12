Koike to declare candidacy for re-election as Tokyo governor

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike meets the press Thursday night after the metropolitan government decided to lift its warning over a possible increase in the number of virus infections in the capital.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike will announce her candidacy on Friday for the gubernatorial election in Japan's capital next month, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The 67-year-old incumbent is expected to speak at a press conference about her priorities in the upcoming campaign for the election on July 5, including the continuing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the holding of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021 after a one-year delay, according to the sources.

The announcement will come after Koike said Thursday the Tokyo metropolitan government had lifted its warning over a possible rise in coronavirus cases in the capital and further ease restrictions on business activities from Friday, citing the limited number of recent infections.

Koike, who served as defense minister and environment minister, conveyed her plan to seek re-election to some Tokyo assembly members, who belong to factions close to her, as well as key lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party, the sources said.

The former lawmaker of the LDP led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became governor in 2016 without the backing of the party. But it is preparing to support her in the upcoming election.

Other candidates include Kenji Utsunomiya, former head of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other major opposition parties, and Taisuke Ono, who recently gave up the post of vice governor of Kumamoto Prefecture, who is backed by the Japan Innovation Party.

Former upper house member Taro Yamamoto, who heads Reiwa Shinsengumi, an anti-establishment political group, said Thursday he may run in the race.

