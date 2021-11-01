Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) General Secretary Akira Amari speaks at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Behrouz Mehri/Pool via AP
politics

LDP No. 2 Amari to resign from post after loss in electoral district

9 Comments
TOKYO

Akira Amari, No. 2 of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, intends to resign from his post after about a month following his projected loss in his single-seat constituency in Sunday's general election, people close to him said.

The LDP secretary general conveyed his intention to other party executives following media projections that he had lost in his House of Representatives constituency, the sources said early Monday.

Despite losing in his district in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, Amari is still expected to secure a parliamentary seat through the proportional representation section.

Amari is projected to have lost to Hideshi Futori, a candidate of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Amari, who was named secretary general last month by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, told reporters earlier Sunday that he would consult with the premier about whether to remain in his post, saying, "The secretary general is the person responsible for elections."

In a TV interview on Sunday, Kishida said, "It is something to think about after a result comes in and I discuss it with him."

Amari, a 72-year-old heavyweight who had served his 12th term as a lower house lawmaker when Kishida dissolved the chamber on Oct 14, stepped down as economy minister in January 2016 over graft allegations against him and his secretaries. He returned to key party positions in recent years.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and its junior partner Komeito is projected to secure a majority in the lower house, but it saw several other veteran candidates lose in their single-seat districts as opposition parties coordinated their candidates to counter them.

Nobuteru Ishihara, a former LDP secretary general who has served in several ministerial posts, lost to CDPJ candidate Harumi Yoshida in his constituency in Tokyo.

Ishihara, the eldest son of outspoken former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, heads a faction of the LDP and served as environment minister and minister in charge of economic revitalization, among other posts.

Meanwhile, Amari's predecessor Toshihiro Nikai, 82, who had served more than five years as LDP secretary general and was the oldest candidate in the election, secured his 13th term through the single-seat district ballot in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

Amari, who was named secretary general last month by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, told reporters earlier Sunday that he would consult with the premier about whether to remain in his post, saying, "The secretary general is the person responsible for elections."

This why the LDP leaders should not appear in public, for their own good. Amari's appearance in a round table TV debate was a master class in pathetic gerontocrat excuses.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Him and Ishihara. BYE!

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Would have been nice if the good people of Fukuoka could have held Taro Aso to account for his idiocy, but hope springs eternal....

3 ( +5 / -2 )

It's too bad he still gets a parliamentary seat.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Bugs the heck out of me that people who LOSE the election still get "voted" in because of the proportional representation.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

GdTokyoToday  08:18 am JST

Would have been nice if the good people of Fukuoka could have held Taro Aso to account for his idiocy, but hope springs eternal....

Maybe they kept him in for his entertainment value.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

stepped down as economy minister in January 2016 over graft allegations against him and his secretaries. He returned to key party positions in recent years.And he is No 2?

Not a very honest group of aged men these LDP types.

‘All forgiven, lost your seat? don’t worry we have a spare for you.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He will probably chair the ethics committee.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Would have been nice if the good people of Fukuoka could have…

How could they, when the rivaling candidates are (only) two from communists and Reiwa? That is showing a complete lack of election strategic competence and will of political leadership of the whole opposition instead, especially but not only in that district you are focusing on. No one elects such incapable idiots.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog