LDP presents case for amending constitution in Diet debate

Lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe argued on Thursday for the constitution to be amended, as the Diet resumed debate on the issue for the first time in two years.

At the session, a cross-party group reported on a September fact-finding trip to Germany, Ukraine, Lithuania and Estonia, where members studied constitutional and referendum systems.

Eisuke Mori, head of the cross-party group and an LDP member, said Germany has revised its constitution, or "Basic Law," 63 times -- including this year -- since World War II.

"There is a political culture that both ruling and opposition parties do not hesitate to make bold concessions to revise the Basic Law," Mori said.

Such concessions "need to be considered, but we have to be careful not to undermine the constitutional system," he added.

Meanwhile, Takeshi Shina, an independent lawmaker belonging to a parliamentary group of opposition parties, expressed caution about amending the constitution.

"We should discuss articles of the constitution that really need to be amended, not matters that only require legal revisions," Shina said.

The debate was held as Abe pursues his goal of achieving the first-ever amendment to the pacifist supreme law.

The discussion at the House of Representatives' Commission on the constitution had been scheduled for Oct 31, but was postponed due to the resignation of Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai over alleged election violations by his wife, and his own gifting scandal.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito party is seeking to revise the referendum law in this Diet session, scheduled to end in early December.

The draft bill to revise the referendum law, submitted by the ruling and some opposition parties, includes measures to make voting more convenient, such as widening the range of polling stations to include train stations and shopping centers, among other locations.

Amending the constitution requires approval by two-thirds majorities in both houses, followed by majority support in a national referendum. The coalition will need the support of some pro-amendment opposition parties to secure the two-thirds approval.

The commission was set up in both Diet chambers in 2007, but active debates have been repeatedly suspended due to standoffs between ruling and opposition parties.

Abe said in May 2017 that he will seek a first-ever change to the postwar constitution, aiming for this to be effective from 2020.

The LDP compiled an action plan in March last year that included proposals for mentioning the Self-Defense Forces in war-renouncing Article 9, to clarify their legal status.

