U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Image: AP file
politics

Lutnick says announcement on Japan trade deal to be made this week

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Monday that an announcement regarding a recent trade deal with Japan will be made "later this week."

Without elaborating, Lutnick touched on the plan during an interview with Fox News while speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to revive the U.S. semiconductor industry and other strategic sectors.

Lutnick was apparently referring to a joint document with Japan laying out the details of the July 22 trade agreement, under which the country pledged to invest as much as $550 billion in the United States in the coming years.

While confirming the possibility of a joint statement, Japanese officials said Tokyo does not plan to issue a legally binding document on the agreement with the United States, adding top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa may make another trip to Washington as soon as this week.

The deal, which lowered Trump's so-called reciprocal tariff rate on imports from Japan to 15 percent, has not been set down in a written agreement.

Trump and his trade team have said Japan will make the investment in the United States at his direction.

Japanese officials have explained that the figure represents a potential combination of investments, loans and loan guarantees from government-backed financial institutions.

They have also said that Japanese companies will decide on whether to invest in the United States based on their business interests.

"We need to make semiconductors in America. We need to make antibiotics in America. We need the rare earths in America, and that's exactly what the Trump administration is all about," Lutnick said during the interview. "So, the Japanese agreement, which we're going to announce later this week, that's $550 billion at the hand of Donald Trump, and he can go invest it to hit all these points."

Earlier this month, Lutnick said the administration plans to release an official document on the agreement within weeks.

Japanese officials believe a document covering every detail of the agreement is unnecessary.

The officials, however, have been pushing the administration to quickly issue presidential executive orders to execute the terms of the deal, including slashing the current 27.5 percent U.S. tariff on car imports to 15 percent for those from Japan.

2 Comments
trump is the end of the USA as we knew it. It will never be 'great' again.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Tokyo had better pony up $550 billion in cold hard cash and change - or tariffs go up and up and worse.

This is how empires work, especially declining ones built on debt, with compradors being squeezed like an orange for more tribute.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

