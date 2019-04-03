More wartime labor suits filed in S Korea against Japanese firms

South Koreans claiming they or family members were forced to work for four Japanese companies during World War II filed damages suits against them Thursday with a court in Seoul, lawyers for the plaintiffs said, amid renewed tensions between the two countries.

Each plaintiff is seeking up to about 100 million won ($88,000) in compensation from Nippon Coke & Engineering Co, Nippon Steel Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, the lawyers said, adding the eight suits have 31 plaintiffs, including surviving family members.

They are the first wartime labor compensation lawsuits against Japanese firms involving multiple plaintiffs since the South Korean Supreme Court in October ruled against steelmaker Nippon Steel over forced labor during the war.

Since the top court ruling, lower courts in South Korea have issued similar decisions against Japanese companies, making it likely the new lawsuits will result in similarly unfavorable outcomes for the companies sued.

The wartime compensation issue has chilled bilateral ties between Tokyo and Seoul in recent months.

After the lawsuits were filed, Japan stepped up its calls on South Korea to accept its request for bilateral talks to resolve their dispute.

"We take the current situation quite seriously," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular press briefing in Tokyo, adding that Seoul has so far taken "no concrete steps" despite the fact that a bilateral agreement meant to settle the issue of compensation has been breached.

"We will deal with this matter appropriately by coordinating closely with relevant companies to protect their legitimate business activities" in South Korea, the top government spokesman said.

Japan maintains that the issue of compensation arising from its 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula was settled under an agreement on the settlement of problems related to property and claims that was forged when Tokyo and Seoul established diplomatic ties in 1965.

But the South Korean top court said in its rulings in October and November that the right of victims of forced mobilization to seek compensation was not terminated by the accord.

Japan has warned that it would retaliate if the business interests of Japanese firms were damaged by measures taken in the wake of the rulings in South Korea.

Similar lawsuits are also being prepared against six other Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Materials Corp, Nishimatsu Construction Co, and construction company Kumagai Gumi Co, according to an official of a support group for the 31 plaintiffs.

"We plan to file more lawsuits going forward as we target a wider range of Japanese firms," said Lee Hyung Joon, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, at a press conference in Seoul.

Apart from the new lawsuits, at least 12 similar cases are pending in South Korea, involving about 920 plaintiffs, including families of former laborers who have died.

Excluding two cases that target a number of companies, the remaining 10 suits affect four Japanese companies: Nippon Steel, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi and shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Nippon Steel changed its name this month from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Nippon Coke & Engineering was previously known as Mitsui Mining Co.

The South Koreans who have won their cases against Nippon Steel, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nachi-Fujikoshi have already had company assets in South Korea seized after the firms defied court decisions ordering them to compensate the plaintiffs.

But the plaintiffs have so far stopped short of asking the courts to sell them.

The civic groups that support these lawsuits say the South Korean government should take action to force the settlement of the issue.

"This is an issue involving everyone who suffered under Japan's colonialization, and the government should therefore be at the forefront of (efforts to forge) a settlement," said Cho Si Hwan, a researcher at the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, at Thursday's press conference.

© KYODO