Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday.

NATO wants to increase and expand its joint exercises with Japan in areas ranging from maritime to cyberspace, in order to deal with the more and more intertwined security challenges of Europe and Asia, the transatlantic alliance's chief said Friday.

"The partnership with Japan has become even more important," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Kyodo News, especially as such interconnectivity has been laid bare by the Ukraine crisis, "where China, North Korea (and) Iran are enabling Russia's brutal war of aggression."

Speaking in Washington a day after concluding a three-day summit marking NATO's 75th anniversary, Stoltenberg said the participation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the alliance's highest-level annual discussions for the third straight year reflects the deepening cooperation between both sides.

Quoting Kishida's oft-used phrase that "what happens in Ukraine today can happen in Asia tomorrow," he said, "It is in the interest of all of us to prevent President (Vladimir) Putin from winning in Ukraine."

"We have some minor exercises, but we would like to expand and do more together with Japan" such as in the domains of sea and air, said Stoltenberg, who has been leading the world's largest military alliance, officially named the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, since 2014.

During a one-on-one meeting on Thursday, Kishida and Stoltenberg agreed that Japan and NATO will conduct a joint drill in waters in the Euro-Atlantic region by the end of this year, in addition to boosting coordination on sharing confidential information between them, according to a Japanese official.

Stoltenberg's remarks came as some NATO members, including Britain and Germany, have become active in holding joint defense exercises with Japan as they strengthen engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.

Besides the United States, a number of European countries also recognize the marked shift of the world's economic and geopolitical power to the region, where China's growing military capabilities are most felt.

With Japan and its three other Indo-Pacific partners -- Australia, New Zealand and South Korea -- NATO has agreed to launch what they call "flagship" initiatives in areas including artificial intelligence and countering disinformation.

Stoltenberg welcomed Japan's plan to invite NATO members and like-minded partners for a meeting on measures against disinformation by next spring, saying the issue has been a "big challenge" posed by China and Russia.

The NATO chief, who formerly served as Norway's prime minister, said he is also keen to work more closely with Japan because of its technological edge.

Considering that "there's less and less distinction between civilian and military technologies," he said it would be mutually beneficial for NATO and Japan to advance defense industrial collaboration.

Asked about North Korea's role in the war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said "there's no doubt" the Asian country is providing "significant military support" to Russia.

While declining to disclose sensitive intelligence, he said it was "absolutely clear" that the 32-member alliance is "deeply concerned" about the possibility of Russia supporting North Korea's missile and nuclear programs in return for receiving ammunition and other weapons from Pyongyang.

On the idea of opening a NATO liaison office in Tokyo, a move once sought by some members of the alliance as part of efforts to promote its Indo-Pacific engagement, he said, "I continue to believe that this will be a good thing."

But the 65-year-old chief, whose term ends in October, added it is an issue that should be addressed in the future.

