 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, center, poses for a picture with from left, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Hau Khan Sum, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand's Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet and Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during the 28th ASEAN Japan Summit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday. Image: Chalinee Thirasupa/Pool via AP
politics

New Japan PM Takaichi makes overseas debut with in-person ASEAN talks

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR

New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday held a series of in-person summit talks, making her overseas debut as leader by attending ASEAN-related meetings amid mounting concerns over China's maritime assertiveness in the region.

The leaders of Japan and the Philippines agreed to bolster security cooperation to help maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, as Manila remains engaged in confrontations in the South China Sea.

Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister just days ago, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held talks on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit meetings that began Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

She said her government will work to deepen ties with the strategically important partner to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision championed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement, which facilitates visits by their forces for joint exercises and disaster relief operations, took effect in September.

Takaichi, known as a pro-Taiwan lawmaker with a hard-line stance toward China, also expressed her intention to help strengthen the Philippine economy and infrastructure while contributing to its food security by providing equipment for post-harvest rice processing.

Marcos thanked Japan for its official development assistance and called for deeper cooperation in various areas.

The two countries will mark the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations next year, when the Philippines will serve as the ASEAN chair.

Later Sunday, Takaichi held meetings with her Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, as China continues to assert sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which connects to the Pacific.

Takaichi touched on security issues in all three of her bilateral meetings in Kuala Lumpur. After the talks, she told reporters she conveyed "serious concerns" to ASEAN leaders, apparently with China in mind.

Her attendance at to the ASEAN meetings reflected her view that Southeast Asia is a crucial region for Japan's security and economy, foreign affairs experts said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo