Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida likely to dissolve lower house on Oct 14

4 Comments
TOKYO

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's new leader Fumio Kishida, who will be appointed prime minister next week, is likely to dissolve the lower house on Oct 14 for a general election either on Nov 7 or 14, people close to him said.

Kishida will form his cabinet on Monday after he is elected prime minister at the start of an extraordinary session of parliament.

With the current four-year terms of House of Representatives members set to expire Oct 21, Kishida has the option of either dissolving the lower house or letting them serve out their tenure before holding the general election.

Kishida is increasingly leaning toward the former, the people said.

After launching his government, Kishida is expected to spend the following days delivering his first policy speech to parliament and answering questions from other party leaders.

The LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Friday to end the extraordinary session on Oct 14.

If Kishida dissolves the lower house the same day, campaigning for the general election will start on either Oc. 26 or Nov 2, with votes to be cast Nov 7 or 14.

This means the campaigning period could coincide with a Group of 20 summit in Rome at the end of October, which Kishida has expressed a desire to attend.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Abe must have set a date, for his new puppet show.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Fake news. Kono won fair and square

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Kishida-san may regret making his mini-tenure even shorter. I think there is a lot of pent up anger in the shrinking middle class.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Dissolve"? In acid? :)

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo