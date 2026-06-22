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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Image: KCNA via REUTERS
politics

North Korean leader criticizes Japan as turning into 'war state'

6 Comments
BEIJING

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized Japan as turning into a "war state," in a speech during a three-day meeting held through Monday, according to official news media.

"Japan, a defeated country in Asia, has openly turned itself into a war state by taking the present disturbing circumstances as an opportunity to get rid of all shackles restricting its moves to become a military power," he said, the Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

"This is inviting a strong backlash and serious concern from the international community," he added in the concluding speech during a meeting of the ruling party.

It is believed to be the first time that Kim has referred to "moves to become a military power" and "militarism" in criticizing Japan.

During his visit to Pyongyang earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed opposition to attempts to "revive militarism" at a welcome banquet hosted by Kim, with his remarks apparently targeting Japan.

Kim also rapped the United States and South Korea for "extremely aggravating the situation in the Korean peninsula" through the modernization of their armed forces, military drills and espionage activities and pushed for a faster buildup of national defense capabilities.

"The U.S. indiscriminate and high-handed practices have dangerously impacted on its satellite forces," he said, in an apparent reference to Japan and South Korea. "The reality goes to prove once again the justness of all of our political choices and the path we followed."

He vowed that with nuclear technology as a basis, "more extensive, innovative and encouraging plans would be carried out with increasing speed," the report said.

Kim set forth "tasks to dynamically carry out the work to increase powerful defense assets without pause in our own way and with a goal of overtaking the world," KCNA said.

As for South Korea, Kim said it was "essential to thoroughly adhere to the principle of struggle against the enemy" set forth by the ruling party, which defined the South as "the most hostile state."

The speech was given during a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The gathering also decided to remove Kim Jae Ryong as a member of the presidium of the party's Politburo, party secretary and department director, KCNA said without explaining why. The former premier had newly assumed membership of the party's top decision-making body in February.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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6 Comments
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Says the guy cynically feeding thousands of his men into Russia's militarism, directly into the meat grinder.

The Ukrainians took good care of those "comrades".

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Little Kim, taking a page out of the CCP propaganda playbook!!

"This is inviting a strong backlash and serious concern from the international community," he added

Russia, China and NK, well, I wouldn't count them as being the international community!

3 ( +5 / -2 )

I think South Park should do another episode on him but this time focus on his hair.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Pot kettle black.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Is there any chance of de-escalation in Pacific?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I wonder how much of the propaganda about him is true and how much is bunk?!

He seems to idolise his daughter which seems to say he’s not all bad but he could definitely do something about that haircut….!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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