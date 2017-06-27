Opposition demands defense minister quit over SDF remark in stumping

Japan's main opposition Democratic Party demanded Wednesday that Defense Minister Tomomi Inada resign over a remark it says amounts to making political use of the Self-Defense Forces to attract support for a candidate in the upcoming Tokyo metropolitan assembly election.
"Her comment, which conflicts with the SDF law, was out of line and she should resign immediately," Democratic Party leader Renho told reporters in Tokyo. "Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bears responsibility for having appointed her."
Inada had asked voters to back a candidate of her Liberal Democratic Party in a stump speech on Tuesday, saying the request came from "the Defense Ministry, the SDF, the defense minister and the LDP." Hours later, she told reporters she will "withdraw" the comment because it could be "misunderstood."
The minister has said she does not intend to resign over the remark.
Under the law governing the country's defense apparatus, the SDF is meant to remain politically neutral and its personnel are restricted in their ability to engage in political activities.
The LDP is hoping to remain the largest party in the metropolitan assembly when Tokyo voters go to the polls this Sunday, but faces an uphill battle against a new party formed by popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike. The ruling party is also under fire over recent favoritism allegations against Abe in connection with a university project involving a close friend.
Koike told reporters Tuesday the minister's remark was "inconceivable," adding Inada should not have been confused about the SDF's position.
Abe has cautioned Inada over the remark but asked her to stay on, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday.
"The prime minister gave her the same instruction that I did...(We) want her to fulfill her responsibility to explain herself as a minister, and continue to perform her role," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
Suga insisted Inada's conduct will have no impact on the Tokyo assembly election or on the timing of Abe's next Cabinet reshuffle. The prime minister is thought to be considering a change in the Cabinet lineup at some point later this year.
Renho, meanwhile, said Inada has no choice but to step down on her own or be sacked by Abe.
The Democratic Party and three smaller opposition parties are expected to agree later Wednesday to make a joint call for Inada's resignation.
But a senior government official told reporters on Wednesday there is no need for Inada to quit, because she "took back her remark and apologized. That's the end of it."
A fellow Cabinet minister denied Inada needs to resign, but said she "should have noticed and corrected her comment immediately afterward." Suga said he instructed her to swiftly retract the remark when she reported the matter to him over the phone Tuesday night.
A former defense minister slammed Inada as "not understanding the basics."
"It's a taboo among taboos to involve the SDF in elections or politics," the former minister said.
A source close to the prime minister's office, meanwhile, suggested that Inada is not likely to be swapped out prior to an envisioned Cabinet overhaul.
Abe made Inada defense minister in a reshuffle in August last year.
She is set to take part in ministerial security talks in Washington next month with Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.© KYODO
itsonlyrocknroll
Demanding a Cabinet minister resign must be accompanied with clear policy alternatives. Japan's main opposition Democratic Party must prove they are a government in waiting.
Maybe I am mistaken? In there any one post the Democratic Party could offer a policy alternative? And more importantly convince the electorate?
Cricky
"Oh no! an explanation!," another one? Next she will forget what she said, find herself at another Narzi party function. Misinterpret statistics, order her hat stand to send in the troops. Meanwhile Sinzo Mugabe will continue to support anyone who extolles the Nippon Kaigi virtues.
Yubaru
Meaning she truly believes what she did was no problem and only attempted to correct the problem after Suga told her to do so.
She should step down, if someone in the government attempts to influence an election by their comments they need to step down.
smithinjapan
Yubaru: "She should step down, if someone in the government attempts to influence an election by their comments they need to step down."
Oh, she SHOULD have stepped down about a dozen times for things she's said and done, including the fact that she "can't remember" doing or saying so many things that she either has Alzheimer's and should not be doing her job in the first place, or is just a flat out liar and criminal. But this is Japan, after all. Not only will she not step down, she'll likely be defended by like-wise criminals who should have stepped down long ago, Abe included.
theeastisred
Couldn't agree more. DP should be milking this for all they're worth! Great if they manage to get rid of Inada, and even if they don't they can continue bashing away at the squirming Suga and Abe.
Simon Foston
itsonlyrocknrollToday 05:11 pm JST
That may matter a lot less than you think. The LDP didn't need to bother with any of that "clear policy alternatives" stuff when they kicked out the DPJ in 2012. The DPJ weren't a very credible government in waiting when they walked all over the LDP in 2009.
Tom Denk
and Aso San opinion on the defense minister is.. ? Nippon Kaigi members are without gender ?
mataka
Inada has clearly broken the law and as a lawmaker, she will therefore need to resign immediately.
Her excuse of the possibility of her comments being misunderstood is unacceptable. She and not any other person has misunderstood her role as a cabinet minister and she, not any other person has made the inappropriate comments and she, not any other person has broken Japanese law. Following her resignation, an investigation should be conducted as to why a cabinet member broke the law and what (if any) punishment under the law should be administered.
The excuse of "my comments being misunderstood" is often given in Japan and I wonder why Japanese journalists do not challenge and correct politicians who utter such baseless words. People understood exactly what the comments meant and why they were wrong and that is why people are calling on the minister to resign.
thepersoniamnow
Now wait a second, isn't this just slightly "regrettable" and worth a few bows and mutters?
itsonlyrocknroll
Hi Simon Foston, The issue is presenting clear policies that will convince the electorate.
Defense Minister Tomomi Inada without doubt should have resigned when found out be economical with the truth in the first instance, the fact that Tomomi Inada is still a cabinet minister is a wake-up call to Democratic Party leader Renho. Must do a whole lot more and smartly.
Abe Cabinet weathers school scandal as Democratic Party’s chronic weaknesses provide little alternative......
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/04/11/national/politics-diplomacy/abe-cabinet-weathers-school-scandal-as-democratic-partys-chronic-weaknesses-provide-little-alternative/
Cricky
These people occupy a social stratter that is immune from consequences unlike myself, good lord do I get greif for wearing Nazi pyjamas. My bad memory of court appearances has resulted in more court appearances. I'm met with aggression when my talk is interpreted as racism, stupid forengers mostly. My flat out denial of historical facts has also resulted in ridiculous accusations of stupidity. Yet a cabinet position still eludes me.
itsonlyrocknroll
The key here is to for the Democratic Party leader Renho to inspire 18 to 25 to understand the importance political participation within the democratic process.
At present politicians are not necessarily elected for the people, but in a way afforded their position by the political will of an unseen minority.