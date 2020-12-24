Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Opposition parties criticize Abe after he escapes indictment

TOKYO

Japan's opposition parties criticized former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday after prosecutors decided not to indict him over payments for dinner functions for supporters for which they have issued a summary indictment of one of his state-paid secretaries.

Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Abe made false statements in parliament regarding allegations his camp illegally shouldered expenses for the dinner receptions held at Tokyo hotels.

"They were a blot in the history of constitutional politics," Azumi told reporters, referring to Abe's past parliamentary statements. "We are not convinced (by the prosecutors' decision). It is hard to understand for the people."

Abe initially denied in parliament that any costs for the functions were covered by his office. On Thursday, however, he apologized for making what turned out to be false statements at a press conference. He said in statements sent to the heads of both Diet chambers he would correct them.

Akira Koike, second-in-command of the Japanese Communist Party, said Abe should resign as a lawmaker and "tell the truth" in parliament.

Ruling party and coalition lawmakers, meanwhile, called for Abe to address the situation.

"As a legislature, we must respond to the matter by giving (Abe) a chance to explain," said Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, who heads the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. "It is important for him to achieve accountability."

"Mr Abe had been repeatedly giving inaccurate responses in the Diet. The LDP also bears great responsibility for not making efforts to demand accurate statements," said Junichi Ishii, LDP acting secretary general.

Abe is set to offer explanations in the Diet on Friday following an agreement by the LDP and CDPJ, with some voters in his home constituency in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, also calling on him to take responsibility for the scandal.

"In a company, the boss takes responsibility even if staff made the mistake. But we let (Abe) off the hook because he's a lawmaker?" said a man in his 40s from Shimonoseki in the prefecture.

A 39-year-old man said, "If Abe doesn't take responsibility in a tangible way, the same thing will happen again in the future."

Tomoaki Iwai, a political science professor at Nihon University, said given the legal limitations in building criminal cases over the reporting of political funds, the prosecutors' decision not to indict Abe was inevitable. But he said the former premier still needs to explain himself.

"Even if he did not know the details, Mr Abe has a responsibility to explain how he came to repeat what ended up as being false statements (in the Diet)," Iwai said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

