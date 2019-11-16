Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Organizers, festival host agree to reopen 'comfort women' exhibition

7 Comments
NAGOYA

Organizers of an art exhibition featuring a statue symbolizing "comfort women" that had been shut down and the host of the art festival containing it in Nagoya agreed Monday to reopen the exhibit in a high-profile case involving the freedom of expression.

After reaching a settlement on the case, the two sides said they plan to reopen the exhibit at the Aichi Triennale 2019 sometime between Oct 6 and 8.

The settlement came after the Nagoya District Court held a hearing on a demand that the exhibit "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" be reopened.

The executive committee of the exhibit agreed upon four conditions Aichi Gov Hideaki Omura presented as necessary for reopening.

They include cooperating with security measures and implementing an advanced reservation system using numbered tickets, according to Omura, who serves as chairman of the steering committee of the Triennale festival.

The works in the exhibit prior to the shutdown will continue to be shown, while an educational program will be implemented where appropriate, Omura said.

The exhibit will also provide visitors with an interim report on the background up to its discontinuation, according to the governor.

The exhibit showcased works previously not shown due to what critics call censorship, which also included a piece on Japan's imperial system.

It was closed three days after the Aug 1 opening over security concerns due to multiple threats to the festival, which will run through Oct 14.

However, others -- including the organizing committee and some artists who had their work included in the exhibit -- have argued the move was an act of censorship, rather than one of safety.

Upon hearing news of the exhibit's reopening, Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura criticized the agreement.

"It's outrageous to showcase political works in an art festival hosted by the city (and other public entities), an act that would amount to a hijacking of public opinions," he told reporters.

Kawamura previously incited controversy when he demanded the exhibition be shut, arguing the statue should not be displayed at a publicly funded event as its presence could give the wrong impression that Japan accepted South Korea's claim the women were forcibly taken by the Japanese military.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs also withdrew a grant for the art festival worth approximately 78 million yen ($722,000) last week citing inadequacies in the procedure, saying the Aichi government failed to provide necessary information when applying for the subsidy.

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda told the press at the time that the decision "did not amount to censorship" and was not made because of the presence of the comfort women statue.

"The decision was based on improper conduct during the application procedure for the grant," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said during a press conference Friday. "It had nothing to do with the exhibition's content."

The "comfort women" issue has been a major sticking point in Japan-South Korea relations, which have recently sunk to the lowest point in years due to disputes over wartime history and tighter export controls.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

7 Comments
Login to comment

A victory for freedom of expression!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It has nothing to do with freedom of expression. It is about justice, and Japan has nothing to be worried about. To recognize the unfortunate past will promote the friendship of the future. Japanese women were also victims, and need to be recognized too.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It has nothing to do with freedom of expression.

This sentence is contradicted by this:

It is about justice, and Japan has nothing to be worried about. To recognize the unfortunate past will promote the friendship of the future. Japanese women were also victims, and need to be recognized too.

Hilarious!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Chip Star, you have no idea about the freedom of expression. If you call the Sun the Moon, you will be stupid, you definitely have the freedom to be just like that.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Chip Star, you have no idea about the freedom of expression. If you call the Sun the Moon, you will be stupid, you definitely have the freedom to be just like that.

It's is the height of humor for a Chinese person that has not right to freedom of expression to be telling an American that they have no idea about freedom of expression.

I don't have to fear being disappeared if I criticize my government, but you do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Akie: How do you recognize the victims of Japan's rape of Asia without freedom of expression?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Chip Star, American ? How old are you ?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Chip Star said "How do you recognize the victims of Japan's rape of Asia without freedom of expression?" Speechless by your wisdom. How do you recognize the Sun in sky, by the way ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Chip Star, American ? How old are you ?

Thats not relevant to you not understanding or having freedom of expression.

How do you recognize the victims of Japan's rape of Asia without freedom of expression?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Day Of Fun For Mother And Daughter At Moominvalley Park

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Six Magic Spots in Little Edo: Must-Sees On a Day Trip to Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Discover Central Japan: A Travel Guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining