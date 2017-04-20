Panel issues lower house reform plan; set to defer election

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks in a session of the House of Representatives judicial affairs committee in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A Japanese government panel issued Wednesday its recommendations for revising House of Representatives single-seat electoral districts to pare down a disparity in the weight of votes, spurring speculation that there will not be a general election until this fall or later.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can legally call an election by dissolving the lower house at his discretion, but in practice the change should restrict his ability to make the move for some time.

If he dissolves the chamber before around July -- when the changes are expected to come into force after being enacted into law -- the prime minister risks alienating voters by drawing criticism that he is ignoring the need to solve the disparity.

But with strongholds of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party among the districts slated to be affected, the party is unlikely to want an election in the months immediately after the change while it is still formulating a new strategy and determining potential candidates.

Based on population projections for 2020, the plan released Wednesday would bring the maximum disparity between densely and sparsely populated districts to 1.999-fold.

This is just under the twofold threshold that the Supreme Court has established conflicts with the Constitution's guarantee of equality under the law for all.

The top court ruled that the 2.13-fold gap in the 2014 lower house election was "in a state of unconstitutionality."

The redistribution would be the third and largest shuffle of single-seat lower house districts since the system was introduced in 1994, with 97 of the 295 single-seat lower house electoral districts set to be affected.

It follows parliament's enactment last year of a law to cut the number of lower house seats and rezone electoral districts.

Under the plan, Aomori, Iwate, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Mie and Nara prefectures would each lose one seat, while Tokyo and 18 prefectures would see redrawing of electoral district lines to reduce the disparity.

The panel, made up of academics and other experts, presented the plan to Abe in its final meeting at his office on Wednesday evening.

"The cabinet will immediately give notice to the Diet and quickly construct the necessary legal measures based on these recommendations," Abe said upon receiving the plan.

The government plans to submit the plan to parliament next month in the form of an electoral law amendment bill, which would also include a cut of four seats from the lower house proportional representation blocks. Proportional representation accounts for the 180 lower house seats not belonging to single-seat districts.

The government and ruling parties will aim for that bill to be enacted before the current Diet session ends in June. The new boundaries would then be expected to come into force around July following a month-long waiting period.

The panel has been working on the plan since January.

The law enacted last year, to be based on the results of the 2020 national population census, also called for the introduction of a different seat apportionment method, named the Adams Method after the sixth U.S. President John Quincy Adams who is thought to have suggested it, to better reflect the population of prefectures and regional blocs.

