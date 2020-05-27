Ruling bloc to urge gov't to retain April start for academic year

Japan's ruling parties plan to recommend that the government drop a proposal to move the start of the academic year from April to September this year or next year, with the disadvantages of a hastened introduction outweighing the merits of the new system, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
The government is expected to be "in step" with the ruling camp, according to a source privy to the prime minister's office, making it unlikely that a new start of the school year will be implemented.
Working groups of the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito are expected to submit their conclusions to the prime minister's office soon, the sources said. The government is set to make its stance known sometime in July.
Both groups have concluded that such a change could increase the financial burden on families, while also being disruptive.
At Wednesday's meeting, the LDP's working team said it had concluded that a new academic year should not be instituted this year or next year.
While seeing some merits in a September start, the team said it would require a certain period of time to gain understanding and going ahead with such a change could increase the psychological and financial burden on people.
The Komeito party's working group said the same day it had concluded that the introduction of a September start should not be rushed, according to the sources.
Some LDP members, however, have expressed support for the proposed change. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who heads the LDP, has said such a move is an option but that he would like to take a cautious approach.
The academic year, alongside the fiscal year of the government and of many Japanese companies, has traditionally started in April. However, a September start -- common elsewhere -- has come under discussion as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools and universities this year.
The government and the ruling coalition have held talks on the subject as a means of securing sufficient learning opportunities for students amid the coronavirus shutdown.
But the idea of introducing a September start to the academic year appears to be losing momentum as the government earlier this week lifted the state of emergency declared over the pandemic in five remaining prefectures including Tokyo, pitting businesses and schools on track to reopen.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference, "(The government) will carefully weigh various options while closely watching developments surrounding the reopening of schools."
"We should avoid a hasty discussion (on the matter)," he said.
Government ministries and agencies have projected that the proposed change would put an additional burden of 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) on households with school children, ranging from elementary to high school students.
They also found it would result in a shortage of about 17,000 nursery school teachers due to an increase in the number of children waiting to start elementary school.© KYODO
HAMBURGER
If change to September doesn't happen now it never will.
Cricky
I would counter the opposite, for some unfathnoble reason being out of step with contemporary countries is just a step too far to solve... It's a date that's all. But then day light saving is also a brain exploding idea, For the Gods sake can anyone make a sensible decision?
Yubaru
Of course they will, the LDP stands to lose the most support from businesses which will be forced into changing their hiring processes and lets not talk about Japan's fiscal year starting in April too!
They just dont want to deal with the "problems" and want tradition to stay as it is!
rainyday
While I see the benefits of a switch to September, I think this is the right call. It really would be very disruptive to a lot of people if they rush it.
HBJ
Tradition over progress as ever from the ruling parties.
The current situation provides a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to rethink and make improvements to the way we do things. It looks like the ruling parties are unsurprisingly going to ignore this chance in favour of sticking with the status quo.
Kumagaijin
Perhaps some inconveniences in the short term will have benefits in the long term by switching to a September start. But yes, if it doesn't happen now, it isn't likely to happen. Perhaps a phased change is a better idea. Besides, its not really about starting THIS year in September, but ending it in May or June. Then, starting 2021 or 2022 in September.
MarkX
I want to know why it would cost so much, more than 28 billion dollars for the changeover. Also why should there be a shortage of nursery school teachers. I could see there being a shortage of elementary teachers, as the first batch of students would be higher.
Face it, this was always pie in the sky thinking, and Abe and his Nippon Kaigi, buddies were not going to allow anything like this to happen.