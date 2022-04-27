Russia to expel 8 Japan diplomats

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it will expel eight Japanese diplomats, likely in retaliation against an earlier decision by Tokyo to expel Russian diplomats.
The ministry demanded that the eight diplomats leave the country by May 10, saying the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is spreading slander regarding Russia's military operation in Ukraine and taking overtly hostile policy measures which hurt the two countries' cooperative relationship built over the years.
Japan decided earlier this month to expel eight Russians, including diplomats at the Russian Embassy, amid international condemnation over the scores of civilians killed in Ukraine.
The Japanese government has declined to identify those expelled, but they did not include Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said when the decision was made that countermeasures by Moscow would be expected but his government will take all possible measures to protect the activities of Japanese nationals and businesses in Russia.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Japan diplomats being expelled from Russia, while Japanese people need to pay for rising price. So what Japan we'll get from this?
https://japantoday.com/category/politics/ukraine-omits-japan-from-list-of-countries-thanked-in-twitter-video
PTownsend
Typical of Putin to point fingers away from the barbarous horrors his military forces, including his private armies like the Wager Group, are committing against innocent civilian women, children and the elderly, Putin is like so many other despots in that he a). cannot tell the truth, and b.). he can not accept responsibility for the decisions he has made, in this case the decision he made to militarily invade a sovereign nation. I imagine he will continue to say "NATO made me do it", which will be parroted by his propaganda spreaders and others in his cult of personality, especially those who want to see the 'west' destroyed, and by states and corporations around the globe that want Russia's oil and gas. All Russia under Putin has to offer the world are its natural resources, Russia is a soulless state bereft of much of human value beyond what's under its ground.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
What the heck are the Japanese diplomats still in Russia for anway?
Just as well Russia expelled them as they should have left anyway.