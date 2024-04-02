Shizuoka governor to resign after gaffe insulting vegetable sellers

The governor of Shizuoka Prefecture said Tuesday he will resign amid backlash over a gaffe saying civil servants being inducted into the prefectural government were intelligent people, "unlike those who sell vegetables."
Gov Heita Kawakatsu told reporters he intends "to step down following the June prefectural assembly" after making the remarks during a roughly 20-minute address to the new employees the previous day.
Kawakatsu had said during the address that "everyone here is a brainy and intelligent person, unlike those who sell vegetables, take care of cows or create things."
He also told the incoming civil servants to remain honest, watch their language, and that it was "important to be compassionate and stick to your beliefs."
Kawakatsu has earned a reputation for gaffes since he first became governor in 2009. In 2021, the assembly advised him to resign after he said the central Japan prefecture's city of Gotemba "only has koshihikari," or a type of rice, as its local specialty.
Last month, he was criticized for ranking regions within his prefecture based on how "cultured" they are.© KYODO
9 Comments
sakurasuki
It's not only a gaffe, it's a lie and not true.
3RENSHO
More than likely, he has accepted an enormous bribe from JR over the 'Linear Problem' and wants to step out of the spotlight...
zones2surf
Typical "elitist". With thinly masked condescension and contempt for the masses. Which sometimes comes out for all to see.
travelbangaijin
" unlike those who sell vegetables, take care of cows or create things."
please, tell us how you really feel about us commoners...
piskian
@3RENSHO
Took the words right out of my mouth.
A turnip for the books.
2cents worth
Gotta agree with 3rensho...no way any politician, here or elsewhere, resigns over such a gaffe. The more to it part of the story is JR....how exactly... Tired of fighting, bribe....etc....time may tell, but really, someone should be asking the question... Like the writer of the article...
MarkX
While his gaffes are stupid and ignorant, I agree with the posters above that this in more likely to do with JR and the Maglev train. Either a bribe, or a threat, either way, hopefully they will find a good farmer or vegetable seller to take over!
kurisupisu
The brown envelope incited the reason for resignation…
Meiyouwenti
So the governor of Shizuoka thinks he’s a better person than vegetable vendors. He should hand in his resignation immediately rather than wait until June when he will receive his bonus for the first half year.