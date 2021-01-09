Suga says a few days needed to judge whether to widen virus state of emergency

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Sunday the government will take "a few days" before judging whether to expand a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic to Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

The comment on a television program came a day after the governors of the three prefectures asked the central government to extend the state of emergency, which took effect Friday for the Tokyo region, to their areas in response to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

"I was told that we need to watch the situation for a few days, so I am thinking that way," Suga said, referring to the opinion of a government panel of experts that monitors infection trends.

The government has requested the implementation of measures such as the shortening of restaurant opening hours and the promotion of teleworking across the three prefectures.

"I know they are in a tense situation. We are ready to respond immediately if necessary," Suga added.

By declaring a state of emergency, the central government enables local authorities to urge people to stay at home as much as possible and to call on eateries to shorten opening hours.

In April, Japan declared a state of emergency for some of the country's 47 prefectures and later extended it nationwide. The government fully lifted it in late May.

The resurgence of infections has been increasing the strain on the country's medical system.

Opposition parties have criticized Suga for being slow to declare the one-month state of emergency covering Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

The decision finally came after the governors of the four local governments requested it earlier this month.

"I humbly accept (the criticism)," Suga told the program on public broadcaster NHK.

© KYODO