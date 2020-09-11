PM contender Suga hints at consumption tax hike

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the top contender to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has pointed to the need to raise the consumption tax from the current 10 percent in the future to maintain Japan's fiscal health.
Appearing on a TV program on Thursday night, Suga said that "thinking ahead, we'll have no choice but to raise the consumption tax by asking the people (to understand) and after undertaking stringent administrative reforms (to cut government spending)."
The comment, which came in the middle of campaigning to choose the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's next leader following Abe's announcement of his resignation for health reasons, may draw criticism from opposition parties and some within the LDP who are pushing to lower the tax as a way to underpin the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked about the comment in a press conference on Friday, Suga stressed he was referring to a scenario down the road when Japan's graying population would necessitate raising the tax.
"Prime Minister Abe has in the past said that there will be no need for another (consumption) tax hike for 10 years. I'm of the same mind," he said.
Abe raised the consumption tax twice -- from 5 percent to 8 percent in April 2014 and to 10 percent last October in line with an agreement made under the previous Democratic Party of Japan administration.
Suga's rivals in the LDP leadership election on Monday, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, appeared on the same program but did not take a clear stance on the issue.
Finance Minister Taro Aso added to Suga's view, saying at a press conference Friday that in the face of swelling social security costs, "there is no doubt that (raising) the consumption tax is one of our ways" of helping to finance the state budget.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
gakinotsukai
it was inevitable, covid or not
Dan Lavender
Suganomics...Abenomics in all but name..
Increasing the consumption tax soon after a hike last year ?!
Defies logic.
Bernard Marx
The rate here is ridiculously low anyways. Back home it's 20%. I can't imagine raising it to 15% will make the economy any worse than it already is.
ThonTaddeo
Why am I skeptical that that second part will ever come to pass, whereas the first part almost certainly will?
vanityofvanities
News here tends to be delayed. He said the above yesterday but today he said that it would not happen within ten years at the press conference.
nandakandamanda
Un. Believe. Able.
They should abolish it altogether, not ratchet it up once more.
Still following Europe, they won’t stop until it’s over 20%.
Reckless
Suga is dead in the water. The tax should be 5% or less. Raise money from the corporations, landowners and death tax. Completely nuts, I already don't buy anything.
Bungle
So, increasing the tax burden and shrinking welfare - excellent!
Speaking of benefits, my wife and I shelled out the equivalent of $20,000 bucks for the delivery of our child including ante and post natal care, of course. Do you know what we got in terms of governmental support?
Fanny Adams.
rgcivilian1
Suga just killed his popularity across the country, "raise the consumption tax" death in political career. How many years ago did George Bush say "NO NEW TAXES" he was gone the following year. I highly recommend revamping the entire government top DIET as to top heavy or FAT. The cost savings alone will add substantial savings and reduce any proposed consumption tax increases. The people are already taxed enough as it stands that its getting to be worse than the use "surcharge tax" seen in just about everyone's bills, that at times the surcharge taxes are more than the service or final product one is paying for.
klausdorth
How about cutting your "government allowances" first?
Start by getting rid of at least 25% of those parliament members.
Save more money by getting smaller "official use cars"!
Stop that darned wasteful spending that has been and still is going on!
Tax those who got it, the super-rich, people like Aso, Abe and yourself!
But of course all this won't happen. Robin Hood vice versa:
Take it from the poor and give it to the rich!!
Reckless
Go back under your rock.
Fighto!
LOWER taxes not higher are the way to get the nation going again. It is looking like Suganomics will deviate sharply from the jobs and growth delivering Abenomics. This is a mistake from Suga.
Aly Rustom
PM contender Suga hints at consumption tax hike
How about those Kasumigaseki scumbags FIRST take a 15%-20% pay cut BEFORE they raise the income tax on people who are already struggling to make ends meet. Oh, and raise the minimum wage you losers! If we have have to pay out more out of our wallets, let the companies do the same!
There is no bottom to the depth of how low the LDP lizards can sink to. Seriously.
Aly Rustom
Brilliant! I concur! Hear hear!
englisc aspyrgend
If they can’t get inflation under way to eat away the debt, then increasing taxes is one way of paying for it. What taxes on whom is the political question that should be debated but as there is no effective opposition there is no incentive to think outside the box or do any different than you have done before, so you will get more of the same whether it works or not.
The best way to raise more taxes is to expand the economy. The best way to expand the economy is to deregulate, reduce taxes and get government and bureaucracy off everyone’s back.
In the past landowners were the wealthy and so targeted for taxation, now it is those who own the digital landscape who are the new “landowners” but governments are barely waking up to the fact and that combined with well funded lobbying if dissuading them from introducing fair taxation so it remains distorted to a few mega corporations advantage.
Cricky
Whooooopsy! Must remember not to tell people our plans, why didn't I remember that? I'm wearing pants? Who's pants are they? I don't remember putting on pants? People like me...oh they are photos of ex PMs, ha it's a mirror I get so confused nowadays.
skotmanforyou
People haven't digested the previous 2 hikes and they are talking about another tax hike. Spend money like a drunken sailor and ask people for money at each port call