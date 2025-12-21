Support rate for Takaichi's cabinet dips to 67.5%: poll

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Dec 17.

The approval rating for the cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has dipped to 67.5 percent, with a majority of respondents saying her remarks on a Taiwan contingency, which have strained ties with China, will impact Japan's economy, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

Even so, 57.0 percent of respondents said they did not consider her remarks to be careless, while 37.6 percent said they were, when asked for their views in light of how past prime ministers had avoided commenting directly on the sensitive Taiwan issue.

Sino-Japanese relations have deteriorated since Takaichi said in parliament on Nov 7 that an attack on Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, a statement widely interpreted as suggesting possible involvement of the Self-Defense Forces in support of the United States under the nation's right to collective self-defense.

The two-day telephone poll conducted from Saturday found that the cabinet's approval rating fell from the previous month's survey by 2.4 percentage points while the disapproval rating edged up 3.9 points to 20.4 percent.

Meanwhile, 64.6 percent of respondents said they are increasingly worried over the nation's fiscal health following the enactment on Tuesday of an 18.3 trillion yen ($116 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending March.

The government plans to issue 11.7 trillion yen in new bonds to cover more than 60 percent of the total.

Regarding the government's scheme to hand out "rice vouchers" under an inflation-relief program, 82.4 percent said they see the impact of this step as being small in combatting surging prices.

On the other hand, 64.1 percent had a good assessment of a recent agreement between Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People regarding the tax reform plan for fiscal 2026.yen.

Under their deal, the tax-free annual income threshold will be raised from the current 1.60 million yen to 1.78 million yen.

By political party, support stood at 31.1 percent for the LDP, 7.8 percent for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 7.8 percent for the Democratic Party for the People and 8.0 percent for the Japan Innovation Party.

Asked about having the DPP join the ruling coalition, 49.2 percent of respondents expressed their support, against 40.0 percent opposed it.

A total of 491 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,040 mobile phone numbers were called for the survey, yielding responses from 420 household members and 620 mobile phone users.

© KYODO