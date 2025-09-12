Takaichi tops poll as most fit to be next head of Japan ruling LDP

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi is seen as the most suitable candidate to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a Kyodo News poll showed Friday, ahead of a party leadership election next month.

According to a two-day telephone survey conducted from Thursday, Takaichi was chosen by 28.0 percent of the respondents, followed by farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi with 22.5 percent. The two are seen as the main contenders in the Oct 4 leadership contest to elect a successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who announced his resignation on Sunday.

Nevertheless, 76.4 percent of respondents said Ishiba's departure would not help the party regain public trust. Support for his cabinet, however, rose to 34.5 percent, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval edged down 0.2 point to 51.4 percent.

Of the other expected candidates, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi was chosen by 11.4 percent, followed by former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi with 6.1 percent and former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi with 3.6 percent.

The survey suggests that no candidate will likely win an overwhelming majority in the first round of the election, making a runoff vote more likely.

In the first round, each of the LDP's 295 Diet members will cast a vote, and another 295 votes will be determined based on ballots of rank-and-file members.

Koizumi, meanwhile, is the most popular candidate among respondents who support the LDP, as 36.0 percent of them said he is most fit to be the party head, surpassing Takaichi with 15.7 percent and Hayashi with 14.9 percent.

The candidate lineup will be fixed on Sept. 22, the first day of the campaigning period for the race.

The LDP race has been moved up from 2027, when Ishiba's three-year term was set to end. Ishiba has said he will take responsibility for the ruling bloc's failure to maintain control of the House of Councillors in the July 20 election.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and its junior partner, the Komeito party, had already lost its majority in the more powerful House of Representatives in a general election shortly after Ishiba took office in October 2024.

The current minority government requires support from opposition parties to pass bills, and the new LDP chief will not be guaranteed the premiership, which is decided by a parliamentary majority vote.

In the LDP presidential race, cooperation with opposition forces and reforming the party, which has held power almost continuously since 1955, are expected to be key issues. The LDP's performance in the past two national elections was lackluster, partly due to a political funds scandal.

Asked which parties the LDP should seek cooperation with, 34.3 percent of respondents chose the Democratic Party for the People, followed by 31.2 percent for the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 25.0 percent for the Japan Innovation Party and 16.4 percent for the populist Sanseito party.

The DPP is the second-largest opposition party in the upper house, while the JIP holds that position in the lower house.

