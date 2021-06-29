Koike discharged from hospital after suffering fatigue

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike was discharged Wednesday from hospital following treatment for severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said, less than a month before the opening of the Olympics.

Koike, 68, was admitted to hospital on June 22. She will conduct her duties via teleworking for the time being in accordance with doctors' advice, according to the metropolitan government.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart for making many people worried and causing trouble to them by taking time off from work at this important time," she said in a statement.

Koike has faced the tasks of leading the capital's response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as preparations for hosting the Olympics and Paralympics. The summer games are due to start July 23 as Japan continues to struggle to contain the virus spread.

The governor said her health has somewhat improved and she vowed to speed up her recovery so she can fully return to her duties.

In the days before her hospitalization, she attended an online meeting of representatives of the five organizing bodies including the International Olympic Committee to set domestic spectator caps. She also subsequently participated in a meeting related to COVID-19 vaccines.

While official campaigning is under way for the metropolitan assembly election Sunday, it remains uncertain whether Koike can come out to support Tomin First no Kai, or the Tokyoites First party, the regional party she founded and for which she currently serves as special adviser.

Deputy Tokyo Gov Mitsuchika Tarao took over Koike's duties during her absence.

