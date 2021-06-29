Koike discharged from hospital after suffering fatigue

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike was discharged Wednesday from hospital following treatment for severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said, less than a month before the opening of the Olympics.
Koike, 68, was admitted to hospital on June 22. She will conduct her duties via teleworking for the time being in accordance with doctors' advice, according to the metropolitan government.
"I apologize from the bottom of my heart for making many people worried and causing trouble to them by taking time off from work at this important time," she said in a statement.
Koike has faced the tasks of leading the capital's response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as preparations for hosting the Olympics and Paralympics. The summer games are due to start July 23 as Japan continues to struggle to contain the virus spread.
The governor said her health has somewhat improved and she vowed to speed up her recovery so she can fully return to her duties.
In the days before her hospitalization, she attended an online meeting of representatives of the five organizing bodies including the International Olympic Committee to set domestic spectator caps. She also subsequently participated in a meeting related to COVID-19 vaccines.
While official campaigning is under way for the metropolitan assembly election Sunday, it remains uncertain whether Koike can come out to support Tomin First no Kai, or the Tokyoites First party, the regional party she founded and for which she currently serves as special adviser.
Deputy Tokyo Gov Mitsuchika Tarao took over Koike's duties during her absence.© KYODO
klausdorth
"...... conduct her duties via teleworking ...."
Now, if this is just related to some kind of fatigue, I don't know!
Looks like there is a little more behind her absence!
umbrella
Likely She has covid but keeping it quiet as it doesn't look good just before the covid olympics.
enolagay
Ive got money on her having COVID or an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
jiji Xx
whatttt?????? （⌒▽⌒）
Wobot
Same but at least she's not died of whatever it is so that's a relief
Some dude
Let’s hope she has the sense to take it easy for a bit and not immediately throw herself herself back into her (probably very stressful right now) job and just make it worse.
Tora
Yeah as others have said on here (and Japanese over on Yahoo Japan), it's almost certain she has (had?) Covid. There is no way she'd be teleworking if it were burnout/fatigue. Make no mistake, if it came out she had Covid, the Olympics would be absolute toast.
Cricky
I have to ask why is she even working at 68? Did she not save, invest enough? And at that age taking on the job of Tokyo Mayor. I’d say to her get a hobby and learn to relax. Sure her pension would cover it.