Tokyo Governor Koike hospitalized due to fatigue

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike was admitted to hospital in the capital Tuesday due to severe fatigue as her physical condition has not been good in the past week, a person familiar with the matter said, amid the coronavirus pandemic and a month before the Tokyo Olympics start.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said earlier in the day that she will take time off from work for the duration of the week because she needs to rest.

Koike has been occupied lately with work related to responding to the pandemic and hosting the Olympics and Paralympics. On Monday, she attended an online meeting of representatives of five organizing bodies including the International Olympic Committee to set spectator caps.

She participated in a meeting related to COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday afternoon. She then apologized for her hoarseness.

The governor has often worked at her office on weekends to discuss coronavirus measures with senior metropolitan government officials.

The Olympics and Paralympics come as Japan has been struggling to contain the virus, with polls showing most of the public hoping the event, which has been already put off from last year due to the pandemic, would be canceled or postponed.

Deputy Gov Mitsuchika Tarao is taking over Koike's duties while she is taking a rest.

© KYODO