Tokyo Governor Koike hospitalized due to fatigue

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike was admitted to hospital in the capital Tuesday due to severe fatigue as her physical condition has not been good in the past week, a person familiar with the matter said, amid the coronavirus pandemic and a month before the Tokyo Olympics start.
The Tokyo metropolitan government said earlier in the day that she will take time off from work for the duration of the week because she needs to rest.
Koike has been occupied lately with work related to responding to the pandemic and hosting the Olympics and Paralympics. On Monday, she attended an online meeting of representatives of five organizing bodies including the International Olympic Committee to set spectator caps.
She participated in a meeting related to COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday afternoon. She then apologized for her hoarseness.
The governor has often worked at her office on weekends to discuss coronavirus measures with senior metropolitan government officials.
The Olympics and Paralympics come as Japan has been struggling to contain the virus, with polls showing most of the public hoping the event, which has been already put off from last year due to the pandemic, would be canceled or postponed.
Deputy Gov Mitsuchika Tarao is taking over Koike's duties while she is taking a rest.© KYODO
jiji Xx
can't wait to read the comments here..... （⌒▽⌒）
Cricky
Don’t think there will be too many comments, they will mostly be deleted. Perhaps it might be time to retire? Cash in that tax payer funded pension. That’s as far as I’m going to go.
Octoberowl
i wish her a speedy recovery.
AG
Real proof that quantity doesn’t equal quality.
So many months filled with meetings with “experts” and “senior government officials” to end up still going ahead the Olympic Games, against its’ population will and medical associations.
No need to even mention the ridiculous measures that were taken to “curb the virus” during the past year, after so many meetings.
Time to start shifting the mentality of endless long meetings to a more proactive and effective approach.
With all this, wish Koike san a quick recovery.
Good time to reflect on a few things.
Toshihiro
What it translates to: She will not be taking any media interviews for the time being.
Jsapc
Her life would have been much easier too if the greedy IOC had cancelled the games.
Henry Montag
Severe fatigue from patting herself on the back for so long.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
How convenient.
savethegaijin
Oh? My husband works for the olympics and only gets a few hours of sleep a day due to the grueling demands put on their workers. He's lost so much weight and regularly falls asleep on his (only) day off during dinner, playing with our daughter. They constantly move their offices which just so happens to be further and further away from where we live. Now giving him a 2 hour (one way!) commute to work every day. He is home around 3am daily and has to leave by 7:30am. He eats both lunch and dinner at his desk every day, half of the time skipping a meal entirely just to keep up with the constant demand from his superiors and the thousands of emails he receives every day. They denied him a secretary, claiming a tight "budget" but they are perfectly happy to spend exuberant amounts of public funds on government nomikai and "gifts" for the higher ups.
He told me yesterday that this is the only time in his entire life he has ever been depressed. A man that has never complained to me about his job in the 15 years we've been together has told me he has lost hope in life because of this job.
He took this job for his love of sport and international business only to come to the realization that, not only is the Japanese government woefully unprepared and unwilling to change policy even in the most extreme circumstances, but that (despite the JOC having almost zero say in these choices - the Japanese government is in charge) he and his impossibly hard working, disturbingly unpaired coworkers are now hated by the general public.
Not only that, if he were to quit, he would be blackballed out of the profession for the rest of his life due to the Japanese system of loyalty.
I cannot wait until his contract is up and we can leave this country. I just hope my husbands mental and physical health can hold on for just a few more months. God willing.
snowymountainhell
As stated when the news broke, many just “wish Ms. Koike a speedy recovery” so she can see her ‘Games to the end of the whatever, good or bad, destination it is destined to reach’. -
To be fair, @Cricky 6:50am, even those are now gone.
Mark
Poor Koike, "Hard to soar like an eagle while flying with a bunch of turkeys"
Hurry up and get back on your feet.
Good Luck.
Eyeblack
It's stressful work destroying all these small businesses.
Pim
Perhaps the moral burden of forcing unwanted Games to a reluctant population in a pandemic took its toll.
Anyway, good recovery.
But I feel more sorry for the Games' staff who only gets the overwork and none of the benefits, as @savethegaijin showed. I wish everything goes well for you and your husband. Very sad to see that someone downvoted your post.
Alan Harrison
If you can't take the heat, don't stay in the kitchen.
GdTokyo
“Fatigue” in and of itself is not a medical condition requiring hospitalization. There is an underlying issue, she needs rest - which could be gotten at home, or she is hiding from the public.
David Brent
One of the biggest honors a Japanese person can receive in their entire lifetime! Look how much お疲れ I have everyone, I got sent to the hospital!
Tom Doley
Precursor to quitting? Just like Abe?
Meiyouwenti
Good. We won’t have to see her tired, bloated face on TV, at least not for a while. Take a good rest, Governor.