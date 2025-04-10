Trump calls U.S.-Japan defense pact one-sided as tariff talks loom

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his complaint that the decades-old U.S.-Japan security treaty is "so one-sided" as Washington and Tokyo are set to negotiate a deal over his tariffs.
"We pay hundreds of billions of dollars to defend them, but...they don't pay anything," Trump told reporters gathered for a Cabinet meeting. "If we're ever attacked, they don't have to do a thing to protect us," he said, sarcastically calling the treaty a "wonderful deal."
It was not the first time he has made such remarks, but the context of his fresh statements on the topic may hint at the path of forthcoming trade negotiations between the two countries.
Trump's comments regarding tariffs suddenly deviated to Japan while he was claiming that the United States has long been treated unfairly in the global trading system.
He said he does not want to criticize China or other countries, but instead places the blame on his predecessors for leaving the United States to struggle with unfair practices.
Referring to the U.S.-Japan security accord, Trump said, "I just wonder who did this, and it's people that either hate our country or didn't care."
"It's just hard to believe how, how bad. Now, that's a little bit of a defense deal, but I'm talking about trade deals, the same thing," he added.
The revised bilateral treaty, signed in 1960, grants the United States the right to have bases on the Japanese archipelago for its military forces and commits it to come to the defense of Japan if the Asian ally is attacked.
Under the pact, over 50,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Japan, with more permanently based there than in any other country.
Among major U.S. partners that have trade surpluses with the United States, Japan is at the top of the list for negotiations, the Trump administration has said.
Japan is considering sending a team of negotiators as early as next week.
If all goes smoothly, Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's economic revitalization minister, is expected to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will serve as the point man for the talks with the Asian country, according to a source close to the minister.
In addition to trade and tariff matters, the Trump administration has suggested it wants to resolve other outstanding issues with allies such as Japan and South Korea, which also hosts American troops and is under the U.S. security umbrella.
In a lengthy exchange with reporters while the meeting was open to the press, Trump also touched on the fate of Nippon Steel Corp.'s blocked $14.1 billion bid to take over United States Steel Corp.
Trump made it even clearer that he has no intention of allowing the major Japanese company to purchase the iconic but struggling American steelmaker.
"We love Japan, but for a foreign country to buy that cherished U.S. Steel brand, that's hard for me to do," Trump said. "So, as you know, I rejected the deal. Now they've come back in a different form. They're coming back as an investor."© KYODO
kurisupisu
It’s eighty years since the end of the last Great War and for better or worse it might be time for Japan to become more independent regarding its own security.
itsonlyrocknroll
I find Trump's remarks offensive.
The fact that the US mainland is crucially dependent on U.S. Forces Japan in the event on a long-range missile strike on US west coast
Japan would be subjected to heavy losses, in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, as such an action would provoke US forces Japan to respond to prevent global shipping lanes from blockade.
This would primarily to prevent US, geo political economic interests, to given early response to intercept a government of China long range missile salvos.
Trump imbecilic, "If we're ever attacked, they don't have to do a thing to protect us," is simply the utterings of a shyster, attempting to
asdfgtr
More extortion from the Russian/American axis of evil.
deanzaZZR
Please provide some details of your analysis.
itsonlyrocknroll
Sorry, to continue..
Unscrupulously leverage Japanese taxpayers actually pay to walk around with targets on their backs.
It is long overdue to review the whole US Japan Treaty commitment.
djdenki
I think quite a few Okinawans would disagree...
itsonlyrocknroll
deanzaZZR, it is not an analysis, it is a humble armchair opinion, Japan is my home, with my J family.
However....
US and Ally Simulate Missile Attacks on China's Invasion Fleet: Report
https://www.newsweek.com/us-japan-news-military-training-missile-attack-china-invasion-ships-taiwan-2056803
USFJ role would be vital.
deanzaZZR
@itsonlyrocknroll Got it. So if Japanese SDF fires missiles at Chinese naval vessels, China will respond in kind. Excellent analysis.
Peter Neil
Japan has lived up to the agreement and also never attacked any other country, in exchange the U.S. has the bases to project power and fight its own wars. Ever heard of Vietnam?
Japan should never commit to defending the U.S. against attack outside Japan. The U.S. bases in Japan already put Japan in danger.
patkim
Maybe it is best that U.S. forces leave Japan entirely. This is 2025. Japan should be able to protect itself from any possible threats. It will save the money that the U.S. spends. Trump says that Japan is taking advantage of them by the U.S. spending too much money, but at the same time, the U.S. is taking advantage of Japan by having its forces placed in such a strategic position. By pulling out, it will be a win-win for both sides.
divinda
Currently, Japan directly pays the US about $1.8 billion per year to "host" US forces stationed in Japan under a 5 year defense deal that started in 2022.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/japan-us-military-host-nation-budget-china-north-korea-russia-threats/
This is due to the Article 9 law within the Japanese constitution that renounces war and prohibits foreign military involvement... which was written under the direction of the US while occupying the country for the years after WW2.
Vanillasludge
When you have no understanding of how you got to this point it’s easy to make foolish generalizations.
The USA has used Japan as an aircraft carrier for 80 years. It did so to provide a wall of defense around China.
I’m sure a great many Japanese citizens would love to see the US military out of Japan. Perhaps this is the chance.
GuruMick
If Trump was just Joe Citizen and he complained about everything, all day and every day, you would be looking at a diagnosis of depression