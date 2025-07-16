Trump suggests trade deal with Japan by Aug 1 deadline will be difficult

President Donald Trump walks to the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that striking a trade deal with Japan by the Aug 1 deadline he has set to wrap up bilateral talks will be difficult.

"We're negotiating with them. But I think probably we will live by the letter with Japan," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to the practice of notifying trading partners of new tariff rates by letter. The comments came about a week after he threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from the key U.S. ally beginning next month.

The country-specific rate under Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs, which he set on July 7, is up from the 24 percent he unveiled in early April.

Trump's announcement of the slight increase came as he has ratcheted up pressure on Japan to concede in the ongoing negotiations, often restating in recent weeks his long-standing accusation that the country has been reluctant to import American cars and agricultural products.

Japan was among the more than 20 trading partners to which he sent letters last week, unilaterally informing them of their new tariff rates.

Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on April 2, targeting dozens of countries with which the United States runs trade deficits, before pausing them for 90 days to provide time for talks.

But the Trump administration has extended the pause to Aug. 1 amid little progress in its talks with those major trading partners, including Japan, South Korea and the European Union.

With Tokyo, a major sticking point has been the U.S. auto tariff, which Trump raised by 25 percentage points to 27.5 percent in April on national security grounds.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the administration's point man on tariff negotiations, is scheduled to head a presidential delegation to Osaka to attend the World Exposition in the Japanese city on Saturday.

Although officials have said that the purpose of Bessent's trip to Japan is not to discuss trade issues, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seeking to meet with Bessent, possibly on Friday in Tokyo, according to Japanese government sources.

© KYODO