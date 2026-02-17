 Japan Today
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, on Monday night. Image: AP/Matt Rourke
politics

Trump unveils critical minerals, 2 other investment projects with Japan

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a critical minerals project and two energy projects that will see investments from Japan, saying they are the first batch under the Asian country's $550 billion commitment.

Trump said on social media that the critical minerals project will be carried out in Georgia, along with plans for oil and gas facilities in Texas and a power generation plant in Ohio.

"The scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "America is building again. America is producing again. And America is WINNING again."

He called it a historic time for the United States and Japan.

Trump's announcement came after Japan's industry minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed last week in Washington to speed up the selection process for the first round of investments in the United States.

Under a trade deal struck in July last year, Japan has committed to investing $550 billion in the United States by the end of Trump's second term in January 2029, in exchange for his administration reducing tariffs on Japanese cars and other goods.

Japan and the United States have agreed that the investments will focus on strategic sectors, such as critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and energy, to advance their national security interests and economic objectives.

