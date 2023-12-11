Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tsai seeks support for Taiwan joining TPP in talks with Japan envoy

TAIPEI

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen called for Japan's support for the island to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact during a meeting on Monday with Tokyo's new de facto ambassador to the territory, Kazuyuki Katayama.

Tsai said Taiwan has "the ability and willingness to take part in international and regional organizations" such as the TPP and expressed hope that Taipei and Tokyo will continue to deepen their economic and trade ties with Katayama's support, her office said.

Taiwan and China have filed bids to join the trade pact, formally called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Katayama, who assumed the post last month, said peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is crucial to the island and the international community.

The new de facto envoy also said he will continue to promote bilateral economic, cultural, academic and personnel exchanges, while Tsai said she looks forward to working with him to enhance the two-way friendship.

In the absence of official diplomatic ties, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, headquartered in Tokyo and with offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung, represents Japanese interests on the island. Katayama heads the Taipei office of the association.

Katayama previously served as a Japanese ambassador to Peru and a consul general in Shanghai. He has also worked at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.

