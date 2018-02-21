Trump rebukes Japan over nontariff barriers against American cars

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Japan of employing "a variety of nontariff barriers" against American automobiles, effectively urging Tokyo to further liberalize its auto market.
"The United States has expressed strong concerns with the overall lack of access to Japan's automotive market for U.S. automotive companies," Trump said in a report submitted to Congress on Wednesday.
"A variety of nontariff barriers impede access to Japan's automotive market, and overall sales of U.S.-made vehicles and automotive parts in Japan remain low," said the Economic Report of the President.
Japan, however, imposes no tariffs on imported cars.
The report, the first of its kind under the Trump administration, also criticized China and South Korea for erecting nontariff barriers for American automobiles.
The report suggests Washington will step up calls on Tokyo during bilateral high-level economic talks to address the Trump administration's concerns over U.S. access to Japan's automobile market.
Launched last year, the economic dialogue is led by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
In the second round of the dialogue last October in Washington, Aso and Pence agreed that Japan will streamline noise and emissions testing procedures for U.S. automobile exports.
Wednesday's report cited "unique" safety standards, "hindrances" to the development of distribution and service networks, and an "insufficient" level of transparency, among other Japanese nontariff barriers against American automobiles.
"These barriers have had the long-term effect of excluding and disadvantaging U.S. manufacturers in the Japanese market," it said.
American producers face "higher barriers" to selling their products abroad than competitors do selling products in the United States, the report said.
Trump "is seeking to break down barriers to United States exports and crack down on unfair trade practices," it said.
Trump has criticized Japan's trade practices. "We want fair and open trade. But right now, our trade with Japan is not fair and it's not open," he said during a visit to Tokyo last November.
Trump cited automobiles as an example of "not free" and "not reciprocal" trade between the two countries.
qazwsx
I wonder how many Japanese citizens are actually interested in buying an American car. I certainly am not, and I’m American
Bintaro
It can't possibly be because japanese cars are better, right ?
nakanoguy01
does trump really think these "nontariff barriers" is what prevents more american cars from being sold in japan? how about the fact that most of the designs don't match japanese tastes, or the fact that the cars/trucks are just too big for the roads here?
Cricky
I rebuke that comme forward. A judgement call but a man who pays for sex from a porn "stare" certainly lessons anything he says.
Thunderbird2
Who wants American cars? Japanese want Japanese cars (or German luxury brands), not bland, boring and LARGE American cars. Those cars would need to be modified to meet Japanese safety standards and have their steering changed to the right hand side.
shinsaku.ai
Abe has already skillfully innoculated himself from these types of attacks by setting up the economic dialogue under Vice PM Aso and VP Pence. Just let it blow over.
zichi
What do they call a Cadillac in Tokyo?
One room apartment!
smithinjapan
I can just see Abe looking hurt and confused as the man he thought was his best buddy scolds him like a bad dog. Probably more hurt than when Trump was more interested in Matsuyama than Abe himself.
Blattamexiguus
Nonsense about American cars. Most Japanese simply don't want to buy them.
I don't hear many complaints from European car makers. Plenty of them on the road in Japan.
How about try making cars that people might want to buy instead of bleating.
M3M3M3
Hinderances? The US system of outlawing manufacturers from distributing and selling their own cars directly to the public is one of the biggest non-tariff trade barriers that the US puts up. To claim that Japan is putting up barriers by not implementing these same laws here is ridiculous.
jansob1
Well, there are actually a lot of barriers to non-Japanese cars (where can I buy a Hyundai outside of Tokyo?), but they are mostly theoretical for the US in the absence of any appreciable demand for less reliable cars that are mostly too big.
PTownsend
The Japanese auto makers have been successful selling and making cars in the US for many reasons, primary among them their understanding of the American car buyer.
Can Detroit say the same thing about their knowledge of the Japanese car buyer?
Reckless
As an American I accept that we can't win every battle, and the US basically lost the auto wars with Japan. I hope Trump gets over it and focuses on the great prospects for more competitive US industries such as aircraft, information technology, smart phones, etc.
Nick in Japan
Japanese will buy Japanese made or European, like me they know US made is crap. Sorry but the truth hurts!
M3M3M3
Of all the things that might be trade barrier, I think the Shaken is the only one. It has little to do with actual safety and is more of a corporate welfare program for the auto industry designed to incentivise (or even punish) people to buy newer and newer cars every few years. This interference in the market in favour of cheaper disposable cars could disadvantage automakers who's primary selling point is quality and reliability (but I don't think American automakers are really in that category).
SaikoPhysco
Me... I'd love to own a new American Camaro in Japan.... but the safety and inspection standards add about $10,000 per car after import. However that said, if American's want access to Japanese markets... they have to make the cars in the factory itself to pass all those different standards and service requirements.
fxgai
So Japan should remove these non tariff barriers and then see what happens.
if still no American cars then I think their makers will finally get the message.
BurakuminDes
According to Abe, Trump is his “favourite world leader”. I’m sure the bromance between these two peas-in-a-pod will weather this minor storm, and some small concessions will be made to keep Trump happy.
The only US vehicles people want these days are the odd niche car like TESLA.
Fendy
C’mon Trump! Isn’t there any other American crap that we could sell to the Japanese?
smithinjapan
Reckless: "and the US basically lost the auto wars with Japan."
I would have said yes, if Abe hadn't bent over so easily for Trump. Now he is 100% dependent on the US, has promised to buy arms, and needs them thanks to Abe's "tours of isolation". He doesn't even dare to threaten the US, let alone stand against them. He will not only do what Trump says, if Trump demands he go further and limit Japan's sale of cars and put a minimum on US autos sold in Japan, Abe will do that, too. As long as Trump gives him a smile and pats him on the head.
Reckless
In the late 70's this was a huge issue as American dominance in auto manufacturing was challenged by the Japanese. I recall it clearly as more Japanese cars appeared on the streets, threatening good middle class jobs of autoworkers with a perceived work-to-death Japanese competitor, people were almost hysterical. In the end, the US auto industry is now much stronger (not in all markets but in certain categories), and has developed alliances with Japanese auto companies (GM-Toyota; Mazda-Ford, Chrysler-MMC) as well as European and Chinese. I completely agree with Trump that there are barriers to enter the Japanese market because of shaken, points of sale, culture, etc. but time and again the US automakers have refused to make a real investment here with dealerships and come and then retreated as they ultimately realize the shrinking market is simply too small to justify the investment. However, they are willing to make massive sacrifices to enter the Chinese market with strategic alliances, technology transfer and move to electric cars. I would basically conclude that it is just not worth it to US car companies to try to be competitive in Japan. Even for successful European automakers I am sure their profits from Japan are just frosting on the cake.
gokai_wo_maneku
I can see the ads now: Buy your cheap American made car!! They are dangerous and poluting, but cheap!!!
gokai_wo_maneku
PS If you search on Google maps, you can find US car dealers. Are they not actually selling US cars?
gokai_wo_maneku
PS: Last year more than 300,000 foreign made cars were sold in Japan. Nearly all European (Frence and German made). What's wrong with the US cars? The Europeans seem to be doing quite nicely.
bones
I am american and never owned an american,guess i am not a real american huh!
Japanese cars are much better in terms of design and efficient in opinion.
sf2k
streets are narrow, why would you want a US car? European cars make sense since they have similar streets and an interesting style. Japanese cars are really comfortable as well. Trump is just crying again. Let him cry
goldorak
Agree with reckless and others, Trump's fighting a losing battle. Plus who would buy their massive 4wd or utes anyway?! Different market.
Haruka
America has a big tariff on its own car sales and that is the steering wheel issue.
Dango bong
If you want to make money off the US market you have to listen to what we want.
Goodlucktoyou
On the drive to work, it is just possible for 2 k-cars to drive in the opposite direction. In japan, car parts are cheap
wanderlust
Just been walking down the Kamakura Road, the other side of Yokohama. On a 3 kilometre section of road, virtually all Japanese and European makers have showrooms, dealerships and service workshops, including Maserati and Jaguar, plus good storage facilities. However there is just one dealer from the USA, Jeep, who seem to be doing well in the area. No other US motor manufacturer has any representation, except for Harley Davidson, selling their big bikes. I often see a Hummer H3, a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade and a GM Suburban in the neighbourhood, but they were all purchased in Tokyo. So there is some demand, but few places to buy them.
elephant200
And Abe's diplomacy wants US come back to TPP !
simon g
American cars offer nothing that I'd be interested in. Steering Wheels on the wrong side, oversized and expensive. They may be reliable now but they messed the bed so many times consumers are afraid of getting a lemon. Now if they could make a small sized pick up with right hand drive, I'd be in. Japanese makers have abandoned the market. Ford Courier from Aussie maybe.
zichi
A major problem when buying a foreign made car is getting them fixed when they break down. Previously, I would tear an engine apart and repair them with a hammer and spanner. But today cars are very complex with onboard computers so now in addition to a hammer and spanner I would need a brain too, and failing that, a deep pocket.
Matt Hartwell
Arguements about the quality of U.S cars aside and the realization that when we talk about the automotive industry we might not be talking about complete cars, but components and alike, I thought this passage was interesting.
So are you refuting Trumps point or not? Or do you recognize non-tariff barriers exist? Nice slight of hand there btw, but nobody is fooled.
Matt Hartwell
Pretty sure you could be creative if you wanted to be. How much do you want to support the industry and are you prepared for the blowback? Its all about priorities.
Its like the steel and aluminium tariffs. Some things are just necessary to support core elements of a countries manufacturing industry and even defense. Since both products are so widely used you would have to be seriously dumb to run your industry into the ground.
katsu78
As always, Trump only thinks about fighting the economic battles that America lost 50 years ago. He has no clue how to actually win the economic battles that are coming up in the future. Ever the backwards thinker, he wants to waste his time on dying industries instead of nurturing the next generation.
Matt Hartwell
Steel, aluminium, cars. You think are dying industries? I get your point that the U.S seems focused on old industries instead of say, renewables, A.I etc, which is a massive oversight. They need to do both. And they need partners to do both. However, the U.S cannot afford to lose any of those base industries that contribute to so many others.
SpringWind
Trump is absurd. There has been a steady increase in American cars in Japan recently. I've lived here a while and I see more and more American cars around here. Especially Jeeps. By the way, the Toyota Camry has more American made parts than any of the GM, Ford or Chrysler cars.
Ex_Res
When I hear all the comments about why American cars do not seem to sell well in Japan (comments mostly from the army of self appointed spokespeople for Japan of who seem to be mostly foriegners residing in Japan) I get the impression that they are reading from a script. This script must be about 40 years old now.
Japanese roads are smaller, Japanese cars are better quality, Japanese drive on the other side of the road etc. etc non of these teasons are actually true in a lot of cases.
The USA can produce small, high quality, right hand drive cars.
Maybe America should advertise more in Japan, and let the ordinary Japanese person decide. I'm sure that many Japanese people would consider an American car if the invisible barriers of access Japan was removed.
gokai_wo_maneku
Ford just quit the Japanese market. Soon there won't be any American dealerships here anyway. I have seen a few Jeeps. I've never in my life seen an advertisement for an American car here in Japan. Volkswagon started advertising about 3 years ago, and guess what, there are Volkswagons on the streets now!
JeffLee
Fully a third of the Japanese auto market are "kei-cars," a unique Japanese techical standard drawn up by Japanese politicians.
Japan protects its auto market like there's no tomorrow. Time for America to start protecting its own market.
zichi
Then just like the Japanese did in Britain and America, they built their factors there and gave work to the Brits and Americans. Come to Japan and American car factories with models suitable for the domestic market.
Strangerland
What is a nontarriff barrier?
GyGene
Ex, I think you got it right, and a few others here. Person wanting to buy a Camaro, etc. There are quite a few American cars I think Japanese people would buy if not for some of these barriers. Might not be a huge market, but it's indicative of Japan's barriers to a lot of foreign products. To me, this seems like a sign of how we need to work together on more trade issues. 地理も積もれば、山となる。。。
GyGene
塵。I wish we could edit posts here...
Ray Payne
Trump has criticized Japan's trade practices. "We want fair and open trade. But right now, our trade with Japan is not fair and it's not open," he said during a visit to Tokyo last November.
There seems to be misunderstanding by many. Trump is not talking about consumer choice. He is talking about the removal if long standing trade barriers that Japan has in place- many are hidden. Dismantle the trade barriers and then it is simply consumers choice.
Japan has many hidden trade barriers such as most food colors and preservatives used in America are not allowed to be imported into Japan, regardless of the fact millions of Japanese have visited America and have not died by consuming American products. Again, and again, the only thing the U. S. is asking for is truly free trade without cunning trade barriers.
Lupo Mulder
UHM, American cars have their steering wheel on the wrong side :P
katsu78
A more formal way of saying, "WAAAAAH!!!! Why won't those mean Japanese people buy our cars?! It's so unfair they won't give me their money just because I want it! WAAAAAAH!!!!!"
The American automobile industry is for the most part already dead. Steel and aluminum are irrelevant to this discussion because Trump isn't pestering people to buy American steel and aluminum against their will. But as for cars, yes, cars as Americans have designed them for decades are dead. Big, expensive, heavy, gas-wasting, unreliable junk that is purchased more as a suburban status symbol than for quality in a world that is increasingly urban, with people living in tight confines and not having a lot of income that can be spent on a status symbol that sits on the curb, where gas is increasingly expensive.
For American cars to compete in other countries, they need to innovate. Trump would be better off pushing American manufacturers to design for the 21st century than pushing Japan to buy American products rooted in the 20th.
yakyak
Funny, but most of the import crap that is sold in Japan is from Europe. There are very little import goods from America sold here.
Strangerland
That's what I'm suspecting, but I'm wondering if this actually is a thing. It would seem to me that governments are only responsible for tariffs as a barrier to business, however maybe there are some other barriers that I don't know about.
8T
Yeah, just buy an imported Mini Cooper in Japan that was designed for the American market.....Funny how things work out.
garypen
There is something going on in Japan that causes a European car to cost over $10,000 more in Japan than it does in the US. If it isn't tariffs, it's something else with the same effect. And, it worked, as it forced me to choose a Japanese model over a similar class German one in Japan, whereas in the US, I choose the German ones as they are roughly the same price as their JP counterparts, and actually less expensive in the pre-owned market.
As for all the negativity here towards US cars, long gone are the days of the poorly-made American land boat, starting to rust in the showroom. The current quality is on par with EU and JP brands.
As for the market, the Japanese obviously love SUV's, as they are quite common. The US is the leader in that segment. There are also some well-made and globally popular small models like the Ford Focus. And, the EV Chevy Bolt is arguably superior to the Nissan Leaf. (Longer range, better handling and acceleration, etc.)
And, I guarantee that if Mustangs, Camaros, and Challengers were available in RHD for similar pricing as they are in the US, you'd see plenty of them in Japan, even if they won't fit in many public parking spaces. Hey, I see even them now, even with the steering wheel on the wrong side, albeit in low numbers. (There's a big "exotic" and muscle car dealer near my JP home.)
garypen
Unfortunately, their pricing is ridiculous in Japan. For what a VW cost in Japan, you could buy the equivalent Audi in the US.
kohakuebisu
The kei car rules ring fence about 40% of the Japanese car market. They have to be made specially for Japan to Japanese rules.
However, the losers are the manufacturers of what would be competitive small cars. The ones that come to my mind are Fiat and Renault, but there are others. Of the US manufacturers, Ford and GM make small cars that are competitive in the UK, another right hand drive market, but I think Fiats would appeal to Japanese more.
mdepaiva
American car companies aren't really interested in selling cars in the Japanese market. If they were, they would start by moving the steering wheel over to the right hand side of the car. Again, this is Trump blowing smoke and trying to appease the segment of the American public that believes everything that come out of his mouth.