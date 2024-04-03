Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. says Biden, Kishida to agree on defense equipment development

WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will agree next week to pave the way for more cooperation on key defense equipment, a top U.S. diplomat said Wednesday.

"One of the things that I think you'll see next week (is) steps for the first time that will allow the United States and Japan to work more collaboratively on joint development and potentially co-production of vital military and defense equipment," said Kurt Campbell, the second-highest ranking official at the State Department.

Speaking at a think tank event in Washington, Campbell, a major architect of the Biden administration's approach to Asia, also said the meeting between Biden and Kishida will underscore that the U.S.-Japan relationship will enter "a fundamentally new phase" bringing both "new capabilities" and "clear responsibilities" to each side.

Calling the U.S.-Japan alliance the "cornerstone of our engagement in the Indo-Pacific," the deputy secretary of state said Washington is interested in sharing as much sensitive information and technology as possible with countries such as Japan to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Biden will host Kishida for talks and a state dinner next Wednesday. It will be the first visit to the United States by a Japanese prime minister as a state guest since 2015.

On the following day, Kishida is slated to address a joint session of Congress and participate in an unprecedented trilateral summit also involving Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During the event at the Center for a New American Security, Campbell said, without going into detail, that the three leaders will make commitments toward dealing with issues related to the South China Sea and elsewhere.

