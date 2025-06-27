Rubio's 1st visit to Japan being arranged for July

 Japan Today
TOKYO

Japan and the United States are arranging for U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to make his first visit to Japan early next month, a Japanese government source said Friday, with U.S.-imposed tariffs and the Middle East situation expected to be key topics.

The trip is being arranged as part of Rubio's travel to Asia to attend a series of foreign ministerial meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia from July 8 to 11, according to the source. He also plans to visit South Korea.

If the Japan visit is finalized, Rubio, who was sworn in in January as the top U.S. diplomat, is likely to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

New tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are certain to be discussed, with a 90-day reprieve from what the United States calls "reciprocal" tariffs set to expire on July 9.

The talks in Tokyo are expected to cover the Middle East in the wake of the recent Israel-Iran conflict and subsequent cease-fire agreement.

