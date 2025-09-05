U.S. tariff deal unrelated to prospect of leadership election: Ishiba

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba listens as Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino delivers a speech during their joint press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order on a bilateral tariff agreement is "unrelated" to the prospects of holding a snap leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to replace him.

Ishiba's remarks came amid growing calls from LDP lawmakers for him to step down following the party's major setback in the House of Councillors election in July.

Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki has joined veteran lawmakers demanding an early leadership election, becoming the first member of Ishiba's cabinet to do so. Ishiba became LDP chief in September last year and his three-year term as LDP chief is due to end in 2027.

Suzuki said in a post on his blog that it is "necessary for the party to be united and regain trust." He is a member of an intraparty group led former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, who earlier this week called for a snap presidential election.

Toshiaki Endo, a former chairman of the LDP's General Council, is also among those who have recently sought an early election.

Following the dismal election outcome, Ishiba has said he would stay on as prime minister, citing the handling of U.S. tariffs as one of the reasons.

