politics

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit Japan July 12-13

NEW YORK

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make a two-day visit to Japan from July 12 to discuss sanctions that have been imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

Yellen will meet with her Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki to discuss higher energy prices, growing food insecurity and the building of stronger and more resilient supply chains, the department said.

It will be the former U.S. Federal Reserve chair's first visit to Japan as Treasury secretary, the position she assumed in January last year.

With the Japanese yen having slid against the U.S. dollar to a 24-year low, Suzuki and Yellen are also seen likely to discuss exchange rates, among other topics.

The visit comes as the United States seeks to deepen cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

After her Japan visit, Yellen will attend a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Bali, Indonesia, from July 15 to 16.

She will also visit South Korea for two days through July 20 to hold talks with her counterpart there.

