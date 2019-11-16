U.S. upset by ASEAN's 'effort to embarrass' Trump via partial boycott

From left, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Junever Mahilum-West, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith pose for a group photo at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Monday.

The United States has expressed concern with Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders for their "intentional effort to embarrass" President Donald Trump by partially boycotting an ASEAN-U.S. summit slated for Monday in Bangkok, a diplomat said.

"We are extremely concerned by the apparent decision" in relation to the Seventh ASEAN-U.S Summit, the diplomat quoted a U.S. message to ASEAN as saying.

The United States added the decision is a snub of Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien who was sent to a series of ASEAN-related summits in the Thai capital on the U.S. leader's behalf.

"A full or partial boycott by ASEAN leaders will be seen as an intentional effort to embarrass the President of the United States of America and this will be very damaging to the substance of the ASEAN-U.S. relations," the message said, according to the diplomat who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

The 10-member bloc has decided to downgrade part of its representation for the ASEAN-U.S. summit in response to Trump's decision to skip the event.

The decision was made during a working dinner Friday night during which "ASEAN foreign ministers decided to form a troika of three leaders only" to meet with O'Brien, according to diplomatic sources.

On Sunday, ASEAN leaders confirmed the three-leader representation and that seven other member states would be represented by their foreign ministers, the sources said.

The troika is made up of the leaders of Thailand the current ASEAN chair, Laos the country coordinator for ASEAN-U.S. relations and Vietnam as the incoming ASEAN chair for 2020.

Seven other ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

"ASEAN as a whole was unhappy with U.S. President Donald Trump who decided to skip the meeting," an ASEAN source said. "They were of the view that Trump should at least send a representative who is in the Cabinet."

The source added, "Such a gesture may set a bad example for other dialogue partners in the future."

Trump's absence has sparked concern about a lack of U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific at a time when China is increasing its clout in the region.

Most other countries are represented by their presidents or prime ministers, with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang present in the Bangkok meetings.

Since taking office, Trump has only attended an ASEAN-U.S. summit once, in Manila in 2017, and has never attended full East Asia Summit meetings. Last year, Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence in his place.

