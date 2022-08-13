U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend a state funeral for slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month in Tokyo, a diplomatic source said Sunday.
Her visit to Japan for the Sept 27 ceremony, which she will be attending in place of U.S. President Joe Biden, will be her first since she was sworn in as vice president in January 2021.
From the United States, former President Barack Obama also plans to attend. The U.S. government is arranging to dispatch an advance team to Japan possibly in late August, the source said.
Harris, the first black and first Asian American U.S. vice president, expressed condolences after Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot and killed on July 8 while delivering an election stump speech on a road in the western city of Nara.
"He was a close friend of the United States and on this tragic day, we stand with our Japanese friends in honoring him and condemning this horrific act of violence," Harris said in a Twitter post.
Public opinion is divided over whether it is appropriate to hold a state-funded funeral for Abe, with 53 percent of respondents to a recent Kyodo News poll opposing it.
Other figures who may attend the ceremony include French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a Japanese government source has said.
Once dignitaries' intentions to attend are confirmed, meetings with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be arranged before and after the funeral, according to the source.
The government is making preparations for the funeral at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo. A private funeral for Abe was held on July 12, just days after the 67-year-old lawmaker was assassinated.© KYODO
Good
Welcome to Japan VP Harris!
dan
Dear lord no.....
diagonalslip
should be good for a laugh. (get it?)
bass4funk
But why?
Wobot
Why not Biden? And why Obama too?
Redstorm
That will please many and shock the few.
Lamilly
People are critical even when a person comes to pay their respect to the dead. Unbelievable
dagon
Unneeded since the American people are suffering from the neo-liberal policies of the Biden administration and the complicit Republicans who love those polcies but consistently hate anything which helps the American people.
Unneeded since the Japanese policies are suffering from the oligarch coddling policies of Abenomics.
Unneeded since the assassins unveiling of LDP Unification Church ties has been shown to be more corrupt and pervasive than could be believed by most of the populace of Japan.
dagon
***Unneeded since the Japanese people are suffering from the oligarch coddling policies of Abenomics.
WA4TKG
All RIGHT!
I get an all expenses paid trip to Japan!
Cool!
samuraivunyl
Lamilly
Critical because who is going to be paying for their security? I doubt biden is phoning kishida with his credit card details! Or maybe Harris and Obama are using airmiles?? No, it's going to be a total unnecessary tax payer burden when the country has far bigger issues that need financial support. Let them attend it by zoom.
Cricky
Don’t see the point, did she ever even met him? Seems a bit hollow to send someone with no personal connection? There must be someone else, Trump is busy. I would suggest Trumps wife. And her appearance fee a lot cheaper.
3RENSHO
"No, it's going to be a total unnecessary tax payer [sic] burden..."
Why can't you spell 'taxpayer' correctly?
Ricky Kaminski13
Kamila smells chance da! Sidekick to Obama. Instabai! Pelosi got hers, so it’s definitely time to go to work. American democrat Kabuki, politicking by the pros, enjoy the show.