White House mum on whether Biden plans to attend Tokyo Olympics

The White House on Friday remained mum on whether President Joe Biden has plans to attend the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, as Japan continues to make preparations to hold the events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't have any plans to announce as it relates to travel or any international travel," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a regular press conference, which was held prior to the talks between Biden and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, expressed her support when Suga conveyed Japan's resolve to hold the Olympics this summer to demonstrate "world unity," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry's press release on their meeting.

Psaki said the White House understands "the careful considerations" that the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are weighing as they prepare for the global sporting event.

She emphasized that the Japanese government has made public health the "central priority" as host of the games, and that it has assured it will keep in close contact with Washington as the plan develops.

Suga said in March that he plans to invite Biden to the Olympics, due to open on July 23 following a one-year postponement from the original schedule due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With Japan recently seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the capital and elsewhere, a senior ruling party lawmaker created a stir with his remarks Thursday suggesting that canceling the Olympics could be an option if the surge in infections continues.

