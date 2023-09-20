Kishida says it is time to return to principles of U.N. Charter

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the United Nations Security Council as he sits next to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a ministerial level meeting of the Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and argued it is time to return to the "unshakable principles" of the existing world order and the U.N. Charter, created after World War II.

Kishida said the war in Ukraine must end immediately and the international community should step up efforts to "work toward a world of cooperation, not division and confrontation."

Kishida sat beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who stressed that the composition of its five permanent members does not reflect the realities of the current world. He urged the council to increase its permanent representation of Africa and Asia, including by adding countries such as India and Japan.

© KYODO