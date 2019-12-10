Abe determined to amend Constitution after debate in next Diet session

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he is determined to attain the goal of amending the Constitution at his own initiative after the recent furor over a state-funded cherry blossom viewing party overshadowed an extraordinary Diet session.

Speaking at a press conference after the close of the 67-day session, Abe said he will seek to continue parliamentary debate "step by step" in the upcoming regular session starting in January, to lay the groundwork for the first-ever revision to the Constitution during his tenure.

"The road to amending the Constitution will never be easy but it will surely be achieved by ourselves and by myself," he said.

"I will accelerate work to craft a draft revision to the Constitution that fits with the new (imperial) era of Reiwa through active debate in parliament across party lines."

Amending the war-renouncing Constitution, the backbone of Japan's exclusively defense-oriented posture, remains a divisive issue in the country. Abe has said he wants the Self-Defense Forces mentioned in the supreme law to end years of debate over their legality.

Abe's current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to end in September 2021.

The Diet session began on Oct 4 with Abe's call for a serious debate on constitutional reform. But money and gift-giving allegations grabbed the spotlight, forcing Isshu Sugawara and Katsuyuki Kawai to resign as trade and justice ministers, respectively.

The controversy over the cherry blossom viewing party continued to cast a pall over Abe, who faced allegations by opposition lawmakers that he used the state-funded gathering for personal gain as hundreds of his supporters were invited.

The annual party has been held since 1952 at a Tokyo park famous for its cherry blossoms to honor people such as athletes and celebrities for their accomplishments.

Abe told the press conference that he is aware of various criticisms from the public and vowed to carry out a comprehensive review of how the event should be conducted.

The comments came after he escaped the threat of a no-confidence motion by major opposition parties earlier in the day as the ruling parties agreed to look into the controversy while the Diet is in recess.

Despite the threat of a no-confidence motion, some opposition lawmakers were cautious about the move for fear of repercussions. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said last week that such a motion could serve as a reason for dissolving the Diet.

Abe said Monday he will not hesitate to dissolve the lower house for an election if it becomes necessary to seek public approval for a policy change that will affect the everyday lives of voters.

But he sounded negative about a dissolution before a ritual for Crown Prince Fumihito ends in April, saying that he has "a grave responsibility" to make sure that all events related to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito take place without a hitch.

The major opposition parties had stepped up calls to extend the extraordinary session for 40 days, urging Abe to answer questions in parliament about the annual event. But the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito rejected the request, claiming there had been sufficient deliberations.

The opposition forces, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, are disgruntled with the Cabinet's handling of the recent controversy.

The opaque guest selection process was scrutinized during the extraordinary Diet session because the government has drawn up the invitation list largely based on recommendations from politicians, including the prime minister, for many years.

Abe also faced another allegation that he invited a former chairman of a company suspected of fraudulent business activity to the party. The prime minister again denied any wrongdoing during Monday's press conference, saying that he has "no personal relationship at all" with the chairman.

The government's handling of the guest list has led to suspicions of a coverup. The paper list was discarded just when an opposition party lawmaker called for its disclosure and backup data for the document was later found to have existed much longer than initially stated.

While the spate of scandals grabbed attention, the Diet approved a Japan-U.S. trade deal reached between Abe and President Donald Trump. The tariff-cutting agreement is expected to enter into force in January despite critics dismissing the government's labeling of it as a "win-win."

© KYODO