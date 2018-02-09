Abe takes up nuclear issue in chat with N Korean ceremonial leader

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took up the issue of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs when he shook hands and briefly spoke with the North's ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam on Friday during a reception dinner ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the Japanese government said.
During the chat, Abe told Kim of Japan's stance over North Korea's nuclear and missile development as well as Japanese nationals abducted by the North decades ago, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
"I can't tell you the content (of talks), but I conveyed my thoughts" over the issues, Abe told reporters when he returned to a hotel where he is staying.
Under the current administration, Abe's adviser Isao Iijima met with Kim, North Korea's No. 2, back in May 2013.
It is rare for Japan's prime minister to communicate with a high-ranking official from North Korea's Workers' Party. The last time a Japanese prime minister visited North Korea was in 2004.
Abe is visiting South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Games and hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae In.
Kim, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, is leading North Korea's delegation to the Olympics. North Korea's participation in the event has been viewed as a sign of thawing relations between the two Koreas.
Abe has stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation involving the United States to address the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs.
His administration is also seeking to secure the return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.© KYODO
macv
Only when Japan addresses the issue of abducting thousands of foreign fathered kids - I support DPRK on this issue. NO TALK
dcog9065
That should be the last time Japan talks to the North. They will soon be extinguished so no point talking to a dead man walking. They have to go
Aly Rustom
Best quote I've heard all day
Spectrum
Agreed! It was actually a really smart move by DPRK to have kidnapped these Japanese citizens to use as leverage against Japan so that they can change their policies.
There shouldn’t be talks either until Japan stops whaling and dolphin killing either, and also bans idols
talaraedokko
He really knows how to choose his opportunities. Here's a time to enjoy a world event and he goes pushing his agenda. Am I missing something here?