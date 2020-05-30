Approval rate for Abe's cabinet at 39%; lowest in 2 years: poll

The approval rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet stands at 39.4 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, the lowest level in about two years amid dissatisfaction over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a string of money and favoritism scandals.

The support rate was down 2.3 points from the previous survey earlier in the month. It is the first time the rate has fallen below 40 percent since May 2018, when Abe was dogged by favoritism allegations involving a pair of school building projects.

The disapproval rate in the nationwide telephone survey conducted from Friday through Sunday, meanwhile, was 45.5 percent.

The survey also showed that 96 percent are worried over a possible second wave of infections from the coronavirus.

While 81.2 percent of respondents said they found the pace of the government's economic assistance was slow, including cash handouts of 100,000 yen ($927) to residents, only 12.5 percent thought the aid came quickly.

A total of 78.5 percent said they felt that Hiromu Kurokawa, former chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, has not been sufficiently punished over a gambling case he was involved in.

The scandal led to the resignation of Japan's second-highest ranking prosecutor, who was believed to have been especially favored by Abe's administration, and comes as a fresh blow to the prime minister, already facing criticism over the government's coronavirus response.

Regarding Abe's refusal to reinvestigate the scandal, 69 percent responded that they were dissatisfied with the decision.

The survey also found that 52.5 percent of respondents did not appreciate the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, while 39.5 percent rated it favorably. The figures stood at 57.5 percent and 34.1 percent respectively in the previous survey.

Specifically, 77.4 percent said the government's handling of coronavirus testing has been insufficient, with 82 percent saying that they felt anxious due to the pandemic.

Abe fully lifted the state of emergency nationwide on May 25, which 47.2 percent of respondents felt was too early, while 38.7 percent said it was appropriate.

Even with business restrictions easing, infectious disease experts have urged the public to remain vigilant over a second wave of infections.

Over 94 percent responded that they would continue to refrain from going out to some degree.

But support for Abe's Liberal Democratic Party remained the highest at 37.4 percent, with the opposition Japan Innovation Party staying in second place at 7.3 percent despite dropping 1.4 points from the previous survey.

Those who responded that they do not support any party stood at 36.4 percent.

Participants in the survey were selected through random digital dialing, also known as RDD, in which telephone numbers are generated at random by a computer.

Of the 737 households with eligible voters dialed, 516 responded, while 517 of the 1,201 mobile numbers contacted gave responses.

