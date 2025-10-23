Approval rate for Takaichi's cabinet at 64.4%: poll

The approval rate for the cabinet of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stood at 64.4 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Wednesday, a day after she took office as Japan's first female leader.

According to the two-day poll conducted from Tuesday, 64.4 percent of the respondents said it was "good" that the Liberal Democratic Party, led by Takaichi, and the Japan Innovation Party formed a new ruling coalition, based on their agreement on Monday.

The survey also showed that 76.5 percent believe Takaichi's inauguration will help empower women, while 66.2 percent hailed the Komeito party's decision to leave its 26-year alliance with the LDP.

The cabinet's support rate was higher than those of Takaichi's two immediate predecessors when their governments were launched, surpassing the 50.7 percent for Shigeru Ishiba and the 55.7 percent for Fumio Kishida. The results came despite concerns that her hawkish stance on diplomacy and security could heighten tensions with China and South Korea.

Still, the latest approval rating was lower than the 66.4 percent recorded when Yoshihide Suga, Kishida's predecessor, became prime minister in September 2020. The disapproval rate for Takaichi's cabinet stood at 23.2 percent.

Asked about the main reason for supporting the cabinet, 26.6 percent said that they "trust" Takaichi, followed by 22.5 percent answering that her government's economic policies are "promising" amid prolonged inflation.

The support rate for the LDP was 31.4 percent, edging down from 33.8 percent in the previous poll conducted early this month.

Takaichi, a staunch conservative, took office weeks after succeeding Ishiba as LDP president, having won the party's leadership election on Oct 4. The centrist Komeito party, backed by the lay-Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, withdrew from its long-standing coalition with the LDP on Oct 10.

Although the new ruling bloc is slightly short of a majority in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin, which holds a relatively large number of seats in both chambers, played a major role in Takaichi's victory in Tuesday's parliamentary vote for prime minister.

Before the announcement of the LDP-JIP coalition deal, speculation mounted that the opposition bloc could take power by uniting behind a joint prime ministerial candidate through cooperation among the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the JIP and the Democratic Party for the People.

According to the poll, 60.8 percent of respondents said that there was "no need" for a change in government, while 32.0 percent expressed a desire for one.

As for Takaichi's controversial appointment of Koichi Hagiuda, a heavyweight LDP lawmaker implicated in a high-profile slush funds scandal, as the party's new executive acting secretary general, 70.2 percent said the step was "inappropriate."

For the survey, 518 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,440 mobile phone numbers were called, yielding responses from 426 household members and 627 mobile phone users.

© KYODO