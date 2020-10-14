Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People read the inscription of a statue commemorating so-called "comfort women," a euphemism given by Japan for women and girls enslaved for sex by the Japanese army during World War II, displayed at a residential area in central Berlin, Germany. Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber
politics

Berlin allows 'comfort woman' statue to remain for time being

4 Comments
BERLIN/SEOUL

Reversing an earlier order to remove a statue symbolizing Korean women in Japanese wartime military brothels, authorities in central Berlin said Tuesday they will allow the installation to remain for the time being.

The Mitte district in the German capital said it hopes to explore a plan for Japan and South Korea to reach a compromise on the display. The installation of "comfort women" statues outside South Korea, in addition to those placed near Japanese diplomatic facilities in Seoul and Busan, has been a source of tension between the two Asian countries.

On Thursday, the Mitte district announced it had rescinded approval for the statue erected last month and called for its removal by Wednesday, amid objections from Tokyo.

Following the decision, a pro-South Korean civic group in Berlin lodged a protest with local authorities and filed a petition with a Berlin court to suspend the district order.

In South Korea, a group of 113 politicians including lawmakers submitted a letter to the German Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday, expressing regret and concern over the district's move last week.

A group of about 200 people including Koreans also gathered in front of the statue in the Mitte district and voiced opposition to its removal.

In revoking its approval for the display, the district had argued that the statue was related to a conflict between two states, with district head Stephan von Dassel saying that such an installation in Germany was not appropriate.

In Tokyo, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday that Japan will closely watch the situation and seek support for its stance on the comfort women issue.

"We will continue efforts to receive a fair evaluation from the international community," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in a press conference.

Issues stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, including reparations for wartime labor, have hampered the building of friendly ties between the two Asian neighbors.

Japan maintains that the two countries already settled wartime issues when they sealed a bilateral agreement in 1965, while many in South Korea believe that Tokyo has not repented enough for its militarist past, including the comfort women issue.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Finally some common sense. Good for Germany and Korea, seems like Japan is going to learn a lesson.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Following the decision, a pro-South Korean civic group in Berlin lodged a protest with local authorities and filed a petition with a Berlin court to suspend the district order.

I would really be interested in what grounds do they have to complain about the recission of the approval. If they want to make a protest (temporary use of the streets for freedom of assembly), certainly any restriction of that would be an infringement of right. But a permit for a permanent statue?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's a bit rich.  Anyone heard of the Joy Division?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Seems that statue building is Korea's leading business. It will soon outperform Samsung and Hyundai :)

In South Korea, a group of 113 politicians including lawmakers submitted a letter to the German Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday, expressing regret and concern over the district's move last week.

Very ironically, one of the 113 politicians above is Rep. Yoon Mee-hyang who is suspected of having embezzled the comfort women fund (narrowly escaping arrest and charge thanks to parliamentary immunity) Of course the statue is important to her for own survival and sources of income.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Shouldn't that be a statue of a Polish or French woman? Or the women in the Death Camps who were forced to serve the other camp prisoners? Don't the people of Berlin know what Heuchelei means?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel