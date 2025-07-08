 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Image: AP/J Scott Applewhite
politics

Bessent to visit Japan for World Expo in Osaka, possibly next week

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to visit Japan, possibly next week, as a member of the U.S. delegation to the World Exposition in Osaka, an official said Tuesday.

Without providing further details, the Treasury Department official disclosed Bessent's planned visit on condition of anonymity. The United States will mark its national day, featuring a range of entertaining programs, on July 19 at the expo.

Bessent is a key figure in the ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations with Japan. His plan became known a day after President Donald Trump said the United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Japan starting Aug 1.

As the bilateral talks appear to be stalled, it remains unclear whether Bessent will meet with Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, or other officials while in the country.

The visit will be Bessent's first to Japan since Trump returned to the White House in January for his nonconsecutive second presidency.

Japan and the United States have had in-person ministerial negotiations over Trump's latest tariff regime seven times. For every round of meetings, Akazawa has traveled to Washington.

Given the planned trip, Bessent will likely skip a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in South Africa next week.

In a letter addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and posted in full on social media on Monday, Trump said, "Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country."

The tariff rate is 1 percentage point higher than what Trump initially unveiled on April 2, prompting Ishiba to call the president's move "truly regrettable."

The 25 percent rate was announced before the expiration, originally set for Wednesday, of his 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, targeting dozens of trading partners.

Along with Japan, Trump notified 13 other countries, including Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea, of new tariff rates via letters. At the same time, he extended the pause to Aug. 1 and urged the 14 countries to compromise before the new tariffs take effect.

Following Japan's receipt of the letter, Akazawa, the country's minister for economic revitalization, spoke to Bessent by phone for about 30 minutes. The Japanese government said Akazawa and Bessent agreed to continue "vigorous consultations" between the two countries.

Akazawa also spoke separately with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, during which they also agreed to advance the ongoing talks, according to the government.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog