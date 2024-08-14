Cabinet members visit war-linked Yasukuni Shrine; Kishida sends offering

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, center, arrives at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, as the country marks the 79th anniversary of its defeat in World War II.

Three cabinet ministers visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine on Thursday, the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering.

The move comes a day after Kishida surprised many by announcing he would not run in his ruling party's leadership race next month to take responsibility for a party slush funds scandal, ending his three-year term as prime minister.

Kishida, seen as a dovish moderate within the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, has refrained from visiting Yasukuni, which is viewed as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, in person since becoming premier in 2021, sending offerings instead on the war anniversary.

The three ministers who visited the Tokyo shrine are economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, known for her hawkish views on security issues, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and economic revitalization minister Yoshitaka Shindo.

Takaichi, who is considered a potential candidate in the LDP leadership race, visited Yasukuni in an apparent attempt to secure conservative support within the party.

Other lawmakers paying a visit to the shrine on Thursday include former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, both of whom may also join the race.

Men clad in outdated military uniforms walk toward the main hall of the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan's war dead, in Tokyo, on Thursday. Image: AP/Hiro Komae

Yasukuni Shrine honors Japan's more than 2.4 million war dead, but wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by a post-World War II international tribunal are also enshrined there.

Past visits to Yasukuni by Japanese prime ministers, such as the late Shinzo Abe, and other lawmakers have drawn sharp criticism from China and South Korea, where memories of Japanese militarism before and during the war run deep.

Japan invaded a vast swath of China before the end of World War II and ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

In an apparent attempt to avoid confrontation with the two neighbors, recent prime ministers have sent ritual offerings to the shrine for its biannual festivals in the spring and fall, as well as for the anniversary of the end of World War II on Aug. 15.

In 1978, Yasukuni added 14 Class-A war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Gen Hideki Tojo, to the enshrined deities, stirring controversy at home and abroad. Tojo was executed by hanging for crimes against peace.

© KYODO