Cabinet support rate rises to 67.3% after LDP election win: poll

The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet has risen 4.0 points from last week to 67.3 percent, a Kyodo News poll showed Tuesday, following a landslide election victory by the ruling bloc led by her Liberal Democratic Party.

In a telephone survey conducted Monday and Tuesday, 50.9 percent of respondents said they support the ruling coalition's plan to suspend the consumption tax on food for two years, while 44.9 percent did not.

The survey also found 56.3 percent feel positive about the ruling camp of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party holding more than two-thirds of the seats in the House of Representatives, while 38.2 percent do not.

The disapproval rating for the cabinet was 23.9 percent, up from 23.0 percent in the previous poll carried out for two days through Saturday, the eve of the election.

Against the backdrop of high support ratings for Takaichi's cabinet since she took office in October, the LDP and the JIP, known as Nippon Ishin, won a combined 352 seats, well over the two-thirds threshold of 310, in the 465-member lower chamber.

By party, the LDP secured 316 seats, up from 198 it had held, while the JIP increased its seat total by two to 36. The coalition had only clung to a majority in the lower house with help from some independents before the race.

The newly launched opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, meanwhile, suffered a devastating blow with their seats having plunged from 167 to 49, prompting Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito to decide to step down as its co-leaders.

Another opposition party, the Democratic Party for the People, won 28 seats, a gain of just one, while the emerging forces of the Sanseito party and Team Mirai secured 15 and 11, up from two and zero, respectively.

In the survey, 43.9 percent of the respondents said the opposition parties should have won more seats, while 43.8 percent thought the outcome was appropriate, and 8.9 percent said the ruling coalition should have won more.

Asked what the biggest reason for the poor performance of the CRA, launched by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito late last month, the most common answer was that it was "the merger of the two parties that had been contested until recently," chosen by 35.6 percent.

Among others, 23.0 percent said the party was "ill-prepared" and 21.4 percent said Noda and Saito are "unappealing."

In the election, dozens of lawmakers, previously disciplined over the LDP's high-profile slush fund scandal revealed in late 2023, ran as usual with the backing of the party, triggering renewed backlash from the opposition forces.

The lawmakers did not have the LDP's endorsement or had been removed from its proportional representation list in the previous general election.

The survey showed 60.2 percent of the respondents found the LDP's backing of the scandal-hit candidates as "inappropriate," while 36.8 percent said "appropriate."

Takaichi also faced criticism for her decision to call a snap election only 16 days after the dissolution of the lower house, the shortest interval in the postwar era. This could have left voters unable to fully assess each candidate and the policies of all the parties.

Still, 64.9 percent in total said that the election results "reflected" or "reflected to some extent" public opinion.

With each party placing more emphasis on getting their message across on social media, 31.0 percent said such information "weighed heavily" when they voted, while 68.2 percent said it did not.

Measures to cushion the impact of rising living costs were the most important issue for the respondents at 52.8 percent, followed by social welfare including pensions with 29.5 percent and diplomacy and security policies with 20.4 percent.

Asked which party they support, 40.8 percent said the LDP, followed by the DPP with 8.3 percent, the JIP with 7.2 percent and Sanseito with 6.6 percent.

Some 6.5 percent picked the CRA, ahead of 5.8 percent for Team Mirai and 3.4 percent for the Japanese Communist Party. A total of 12.8 percent said they did not support any party.

